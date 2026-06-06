Siblings Rika and Aharon Razel published a video over the weekend from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where their brother, singer and songwriter Yonatan Razel, is hospitalized.

In the video, Rika thanked the public for the interest, concern, and many prayers for his recovery.

Aharon showed the detailed letter in which he sought to clarify the information that has been published since his brother’s hospitalization.

At the start of the letter, Aharon wrote: "First, a huge thank you for all the prayers, concern, and love. It is moving, strengthening, and truly not taken for granted."

"It is important for me to clarify first of all: The reports published the day before yesterday in the media were somewhat exaggerated and completely out of proportion," he wrote. "It was written there that he had suffered a stroke and was in life-threatening condition, which caused unnecessary hysteria. In reality, thank G-d, the story is calmer."

"Yonatan indeed needs all of our prayers, but his condition is completely stable and he is under good supervision."

He then described, "During a performance, Yonatan felt very strong headaches. He thought it was just a migraine." But "an alert and resourceful paramedic who was there understood that this required examination and immediately ordered an ambulance." At the hospital, "they diagnosed him with a brain hemorrhage," explaining that this is "a situation in which a blood vessel opens, and the blood, having nowhere to exit, creates pressure and severe pain."

"The great miracle: Thanks to the rapid and early diagnosis, Yonatan was not harmed at all, thank G-d!" he wrote, adding that his brother "is fully conscious, speaking, eating, drinking, and communicating normally."

Regarding his current condition, he updated that Yonatan "is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek for observation and close monitoring, to ensure that the situation remains stable and normal," and that "he will probably remain there under observation for at least the next two weeks."

At the end of the letter, Aharon addressed the public personally and wrote: "You are warmly invited to speak with me!" He explained that he chose to publish the remarks to avoid having to repeat the details of the incident again and again, but stressed that he is "available and would be very happy for you to approach, take an interest, and ask."

"Please continue mentioning him in your prayers for a complete and speedy recovery: Yonatan Adi, the son of Chaya Rachel. Thank you very much for the warm heart and partnership, [may we share] good news!"

Watch the Hebrew video here: