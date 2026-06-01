Singer and songwriter Yonatan Razel has been hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition after suffering a stroke.

His family has appealed to the public to pray for his recovery. His full name for prayer is Yonatan Adi ben Chaya Rachel.

The news of his medical condition has caused great concern among his colleagues in the music field as well as his fans.

Razel comes from a family with a deep connection to the world of music and creativity. He is the brother of musician Aharon Razel, with whom he sometimes performs and with whom he has recorded several songs in the past.

He is also the brother of musician Rika Razel and the cousin of violinist Nitzan-Chen Razel.