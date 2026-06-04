Parshat Beha’alotcha contains one of the Torah’s most uncomfortable and enduring truths: sometimes our greatest setbacks begin not when we fail to get what we want, but when we do.

The episode begins innocently enough.

The Israelites, just one year after leaving Egypt, begin to complain. Despite the daily miracle of the manna, despite freedom from slavery, despite standing at Sinai and receiving the Torah, they begin longing for the food they left behind.

“We remember the fish that we ate in Egypt for free," they lament, along with cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic (Numbers 11:5).

It is one of the most astonishing statements in the Torah.

For free?

Nothing in Egypt was free! They had been enslaved, brutalized and oppressed. Their sons were cast into the Nile. Their backs carried the weight of forced labor. And yet now, in the discomfort of the desert, memory becomes distorted.

The suffering fades and the menu remains.

Sound familiar?

Human beings have always had a remarkable ability to romanticize what they once desperately wanted to escape.

We do it with careers and we do it with relationships. We do it with places and periods of life. We forget why we moved on and instead become fixated on what we left behind.

The Israelites were not hungry - they were restless. And there is a profound difference between the two.

Hunger seeks nourishment and satiety, but restlessness seeks distraction.

The people had been set free from bondage, but freedom can be unsettling. In Egypt, every day had been decided for them. Now they had responsibility. They had purpose. They had a mission.

And mission requires discipline.

So rather than embrace the challenge of becoming something greater, they began fantasizing about becoming something smaller.

G-d’s response is striking. He gives them what they ask for, and quail descends in extraordinary quantities. The people gather it enthusiastically.

And then comes the devastating turn.

The Torah says that while the meat was still between their teeth, a plague struck the camp.

Why such severity? Were they punished for wanting meat? After all, eating meat is hardly forbidden.

The commentators explain that the issue was not the meal - it was the mindset.

They had stopped appreciating what they had and started defining themselves by what they lacked. And that shift is spiritually corrosive.

Because once dissatisfaction becomes a habit, nothing is ever enough.

The manna was miraculous but they wanted something else. Freedom was extraordinary but they wanted familiarity.

This is not an ancient problem.

It is a modern epidemic.

We live in an era of unprecedented abundance and relentless dissatisfaction.

People scroll through curated lives and conclude that everyone else is happier.

We achieve goals only to immediately move the goalposts.

We accumulate conveniences and wonder why fulfillment remains elusive.

The general culture tells us that contentment is dangerous because it might slow ambition.

The Torah teaches the opposite.

Gratitude is not the enemy of growth - it is the foundation of healthy growth.

Without gratitude, achievement becomes endless consumption.

That does not mean we should stop striving. Judaism is certainly not a religion of complacency.

Abraham left his homeland, Moses challenged Pharaoh and the prophets demanded justice.

As Jews we are meant to aspire.

But aspiration without appreciation eventually becomes emptiness.

Notice something remarkable in the narrative of the Parsha.

The people complain immediately after the Torah describes the movement of the camp (see 10:33-34).

The Jewish people were finally heading somewhere.

The journey toward the Promised Land had begun.

And suddenly, they became obsessed with onions.

It is almost absurd.

And yet how often do we do exactly the same?

We stand on the edge of opportunity and become preoccupied with trivialities.

We receive blessings and fixate on inconveniences.

We lose sight of the destination because we are irritated by the road.

Parshat Beha’alotcha reminds us that maturity is not measured by how much we possess.

It is measured by our ability to recognize what we have already been given.

The Israelites looked backward and saw Egypt, when they should have looked forward and seen Israel.

That challenge remains with us.

Every generation faces moments of uncertainty, frustration and unmet expectations. The temptation is always to retreat into nostalgia or complain about what is missing.

But the Torah urges us to ask a different question: What have I already received that I am failing to notice? What opportunities are sitting in front of me? And what mission am I neglecting because I am too busy craving something else?

The Jewish people did eventually reach the Land of Israel.

But only after learning that freedom requires more than leaving Egypt. It requires getting Egypt out of ourselves.

The Torah is highlighting an essential truth that each of us must embrace:

The road to greatness begins the moment we stop mourning what we left behind and instead start embracing where G-d is leading us.