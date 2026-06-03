Israel's Population and Immigration Authority has barred Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour from entering the country, acting on a recommendation from the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli announced the decision on Tuesday, saying it followed an investigation conducted by his ministry into Sarsour's public activities and political advocacy.

According to Chikli, Sarsour has played a prominent role in efforts to promote boycotts against Israel and advance campaigns aimed at isolating the Jewish state internationally. He described her as a leading figure in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and accused her of supporting anti-Israel activism in the United States.

Chikli further alleged that Sarsour was among the leaders of protests supporting Hamas following the October 7 massacre and claimed she has encouraged anti-Israel activity on university campuses. He also cited her involvement in campaigns targeting Microsoft defense contracts connected to the IDF, including projects associated with Unit 8200.

"Whoever dedicates their life to isolating and harming Israel will not walk our streets. Period," Chikli wrote in a statement posted on social media. He added that Israel "will no longer open its gates to those who work to destroy it."

Sarsour, a New York-born Palestinian-American activist, gained national prominence as a progressive organizer and former executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. She also served as one of the national co-chairs of the 2017 Women's March.

Supporters have praised Sarsour for her advocacy on civil rights and social justice issues, while critics have accused her of promoting anti-Israel rhetoric. Sarsour has rejected allegations of antisemitism, saying her criticism is directed at Israeli government policies rather than Jewish people.