GEICO has cancelled an event featuring Linda Sarsour after promotional material announcing the appearance of the Palestinian-American activist who supports BDS sparked a massive social media backlash.

The insurance company's event in celebration of Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month was set to feature Sarsour and was organized by GEICO's Diversity & Inclusion Planning Center.

In response to the negative reaction that quickly spread online, GEICO cancelled the event and severed ties with Sarsour.

"We apolgoize to our employees, customers, and others for our initial plan to invite Linda Sarsour to speak at our internal event celebrating Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Heritage Month. On Tuesday, we quickly cancelled the event," GEICO said in a statement.

"GEICO does not condone hatred of any kind, and we do not stand for or with anyone who does. We are not aligned with any form of exclusion. We will continue to celebrate MENA Heritage Month in a way that aligns with our values."



The StopAntisemitism organization posted an image of an advertisement for the event in a tweet, adding: “We are horrified a respectable company like GEICO would choose to feature antisemitic bigot Linda Sarsour to represent the MENA region.”

"Sarsour had to step down from the Women's March due to her open Jew hatred," StopAntisemitism said.

"What was Carl Tims thinking here?!" they added, referring to GEICO's vice president and chief diversity officer.

The event was quickly denounced by other Jewish Groups.

“Shocked a company like GEICO is reportedly partnering with Linda Sarsour, a person who peddles in antisemitic tropes while slandering and delegitimizing Israel," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a tweet. "If true, GEICO must act fast and reverse course.”

StandWithUS also blasted GEICO, tweeting a list of offensive statements Sarsour has made in the past and pointing to her connections with the National of Islam.



“Hatred against Muslims and hatred against Jews are equally unacceptable,” StandWithUs tweeted. “While Sarsour should never face bigotry or harassment, everyone has a right to criticize her spreading hate and GEICO should not be giving her a platform.”