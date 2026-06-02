תיעוד ממצלמת הגוף | כך חולץ חייל צה"ל שהותקף בהפגנת החרדים בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police published new footage on Monday from the incident during which rioters gathered around an IDF soldier during a haredi demonstration in Jerusalem, forcing police officers to intervene and rescue him.

The police stated that "during yesterday's violent riot, which included roadblocks and assaults on officers and civilians in Jerusalem, police and Yasam officers from the Jerusalem District operating at the scene noticed a hostile gathering around an IDF soldier who disembarked from a bus that was blocked."

According to the police, the rioters began attempting to hurt the soldier while cursing, spitting, and throwing various projectiles at him.

Yasam and police officers deployed riot dispersal means to distance the assailants from the soldier and evacuated him from the scene.