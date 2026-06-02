The United Torah Judaism party decided during its faction meeting on Monday to consider economic protest measures against major Israeli commercial companies amid the recent wave of arrests of haredi draft dodgers.

According to sources in the party, the emerging model is not a broad and scattered boycott, but a calculated economic move: the targeted selection of one giant company at a time, for which the haredi sector constitutes a significant market share, but whose products can be replaced with other available substitutes.

According to the sources, the goal is to impact the large companies' financial statements so significantly that their management themselves go to the Finance Ministry and beg for a framework to stop the arrests.

MK Meir Porush explained the rationale behind the idea: "For a month, we don't buy from a big company, the next month, we don't buy from another company. An entire corporation should feel our absence, the immense pain felt by the entire haredi public."

In recent days, a detailed economic analysis of haredi purchasing power vis-à-vis leading companies was presented. The mapped data paints a clear picture: Tnuva, which leads Israel’s food industry with annual sales of approximately NIS 6.8 billion, sells about NIS 640 million worth of products to the haredi public each year, around 9.4% of its total revenue. Strauss Group, with annual revenue of roughly NIS 5.8 billion, sells about NIS 535 million to the haredi sector, around 9.2% of its total sales. Osem, with annual revenue of approximately NIS 3.5 billion, is even more dependent on the haredi market: about 11% of its sales, or roughly NIS 391 million, come from that sector.

The faction clarified that this is currently an operational review prior to any final decision. “But the direction is clear: the search for precise and targeted economic pressure that will compel the private sector itself to become a source of pressure on decision-makers who are imposing harsh measures on the haredi community," a faction source said.