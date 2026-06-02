"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel." President Donald J. Trump on Truth Social, Monday, 1 June 2026.

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and citizens - Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position of ours remain unchanged. Concurrently, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Monday evening, 1 June 2026) [translated from Hebrew].

And before that:

"We're going to have the best ideas of any agency and... we're going to execute it

better and faster and more effectively than any other agency in our

government. And I know we have the right team to do it." Secretary of State Marco Rubio Remarks to Employees 21 January 2025.

Israel genuinely expected Rubio's team to come up with "the best ideas". That is why it is so profoundly disappointing to read that Rubio supported "quiet for quiet" in Lebanon. This isn't a "best idea" - it is an old, failed policy. And it doesn't require the knowledge of a top expert in Middle Eastern affairs to know that.

But-

Israel's Security Cabinet never approved the series of ceasefires in Lebanon.

There were meetings of the Security Cabinet but they never voted.

This was a very serious break in procedure, in the procedure which the Prime Minister followed in all other similar situations.

And it appears that we are paying a heavy cost - against our will.

Until now, the need for the consent of the Security Cabinet served as evidence to Trump that Netanyahu is subject to limits because of his coalition - an explanation our prime minister shared with many American presidents.

It was an argument which made sense when presented by someone serving as prime minister in a democracy.

But after showing that he doesn't need the consent of his Security Cabinet, Prime Minister Netanyahu stripped himself of this argument.

"He (Netanyahu) will do whatever I want him to do." President Trump to reporters, 20.5.2026

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!" President Trump on Truth Social 2.6.2026.

So now "quiet for quiet" is once again being shoved down our throats.

Israel's security - and for that matter, the future of Lebanon - is taking a back seat to Trump's deal with Iran which requires sacrificing Lebanon to the Islamic Republic.

Anyone whose brain has been functioning these past few years - or since Israel's establishment - knows that "quiet for quiet" is a disastrous policy.

Under this approach, let's face it, Hezbollah will be permitted to continue operations full throttle inside Beirut so long as it does not kill too many Israelis.

Just as Hamas did. Just as Iran did. Until it decides the time for ending the farce has arrived.

The only real way for Lebanon to be saved is if the Lebanese leadership can justify and prove its collaboration in action against Hezbollah.

And that requires a tangible disaster-in-progress as IDF action against Hezbollah destroys parts of Beirut and elsewhere.

And now it is up to Mr. Netanyahu to correct his egregious error.

And fortunately, Binyamin Netanyahu is a very smart guy.

He needs to figure this out.

Mr, Netanyahu must, for all our sakes, to do the right thing and drop this "quiet for quiet" farce.

And that "all" includes Israel, Lebanon, the Gulf States, America's partners in the Far East and yes, the United States of America itself.

Because the whole world is watching.

And when they see the United States screwing Israel, they don’t pity the Jewish State. They worry if they might be next.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations.