US President Donald Trump stated this evening (Wednesday) that Iran has agreed not to execute eight women who faced hanging after he came to their defense.

"Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Yesterday, Trump called attention to the fate of the imprisoned women with another Truth Social Post in which he wrote: "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It is unclear which of the prisoners would be released immediately and which face an additional month of imprisonment.