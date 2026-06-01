The Book ‘Cheftzei Kodesh’

By the grace of God, this week my book ‘Cheftzei Kodesh‘ (‘Holy Items’) was published as part of the ‘Peninei Halakha,’ series of books, containing the laws of tzitzit, tefillin, mezuzah, Torah scroll, the writing of Sta"m, the honor of the synagogue and its construction, genizah, and the reading of the Torah. Since this is a personal column, I thought there was room to share with readers what I wrote in the introduction to the book, with some elaboration. All the more so, since in a certain sense, the readers of this column are also partners in the book - for many topics that were clarified in the book were explained in this column, and there were also enlightening responses that helped add perspectives and refine the material.

From Compilations to Complete Books

The topics in the book ‘Cheftzei Kodesh’ were printed in abbreviated form together with additional topics in ‘Peninei Halakha’ Parts 1 and 2, which were published more than thirty years ago, in 5753 (1992) and 5754 (1993). Those books were rewrites of the halakha segments that were delivered on the Arutz Sheva radio station. Over time, I began writing the ‘Peninei Halakha’ series as a systematic halachic work, independent of the radio segment, in a manner where every matter was fully clarified - with the hope that over time, the laws printed in the first editions based on the radio segment would be upgraded and integrated into the systematic books. In practice, most of the laws that until now appeared in Likutim Part 1, are now included in ‘Cheftzei Kodesh.’ From now on, only Likutim Part 2 will remain. It is also worth noting, with gratitude to God who has assisted me, that with the completion of this book, I have finished including all the topics of the ‘Orach Chaim’ section of the Shulchan Aruch within the framework of ‘Peninei Halakha’ series.

The Topics of the Book

The topics explained in ‘Cheftzei Kodesh‘ are the foundation for religious life - for the realization of the connection between a person and his Creator as an individual, as a family, and as a community. Because of their great importance and sanctity, and because of how frequently they arise in daily life, the laws, discussions, and communal customs pertaining to them, are numerous. Following my approach in ‘Peninei Halakha,’ I endeavored to explain the laws from the general to the particular, down to the practical ruling - including the customs and rulings of the various Jewish communities. In addition to this, I endeavored to convey the primary contents of the commandments in their spiritual significance.

Within these laws, there are topics related to scribes of Sta"m and producers of tefillin - and in these, I did not elaborate on every detail required exclusively by professionals, but rather explained in depth, and at length, the halachic foundations necessary for every Jew within the framework of fulfilling the obligation to study and know the Torah.

The Foot Notes

In general, the foot notes are intended to briefly explain the sources, opinions, and foundations for the halachic ruling. However, at times I elaborated in the notes in order to assist learners in encompassing fundamental, lengthy, and complex topics, in concise and clear language. The principle established by our Sages - “A person should always teach his student in the most concise manner" (Pesachim 3b) - was before my eyes, so that one who wishes to encompass the practical halakha, together with the foundations of the reasoning and rationale, can suffice with studying without the notes, while one who wishes to delve more deeply into the topics will study the notes as well - and he too will be able, in a relatively short period of study, to encompass all the laws in depth.

The Working Method

As in all the books, I wrote and refined the laws dozens of times over and over, until the final version printed in the book. In the more recent books, in which the members of the ‘Har Bracha Institute’ are partners in the clarification of all the topics, I first write the laws, the primary sources, and the framework of the notes - noting the main lines of reasoning that need to be further clarified or established, and noting the topics in which the weight of the poskim (Jewish law authorities) standing behind each approach, needs to be examined. I then receive the distilled summaries of the topics together with responses to the questions I raised, along with suggestions for additional clarifications needed to complete the subject. I then, once again, clarify and formulate the laws and notes, and refine the ruling - in the course of discussion with the members of the ‘Institute’ and with the receipt of additional suggestions for laws and ideas, primarily in the marginal notes. In the final stage, I return to refine the wording again and again, and in the course of this, I identify the topics that still require further clarification - and in these, I return to study on my own, or with the help of the members of the ‘Institute’. Finally, the members of the ‘Institute’ conduct a final proofreading, and I accept or reject their corrections and suggestions, and again, proofread each chapter several times, after which those engaged in the topic return and verify that my final corrections were an improvement and not the reverse.

The ‘Har Bracha Institute’

In recent years, the ‘Institute’ has grown steadily in wisdom and in number, and my collaboration with the members of the ‘Institute’ has grown ever deeper. The members of the ‘Institute’ study the topics in depth, encompassing all the opinions of the early and later authorities on each topic. Through collegial engagement, they clarify the lines of reasoning well, and define the various opinions with precision - and by virtue of this, I am able in a relatively short time, to encompass the various opinions, and to know toward which position the majority of poskim in the various communities and throughout Israel as a whole inclined, and accordingly, to write the practical halakha, in a richer and more precise manner. All this, in addition to the great help with proofreading and suggestions regarding the text of the book, which upgrade the level of explanation and precision in the formulation of the laws, reasoning, and ideas.

Precisely because the book deals with halachic topics that arise constantly, the commentaries and opinions pertaining to them are very numerous - and the members of the ‘Institute’ faced a greater challenge in encompassing all the words of the early and later authorities in their commentaries on the Gemara, on the Shulchan Aruch, and in the responsa of the poskim.

The Study Hall and the Various Communities

We have merited that our Beit Midrash (yeshiva study hall) at Har Bracha - comprising the yeshiva, the ‘Institute’, and the community - contains Torah scholars from the various Jewish communities of Israel, and thus, the book emerges rich and precise in the customs of the various communities. Since the laws in this book are of a daily nature, it was only natural that over the course of decades, I was asked many questions by the residents of the community and the students of the yeshiva - and through the practical answers, the balanced weight of the rulings gradually became clarified. In the process, I also learned what needs to be explained in a halachic book addressed to the general public - and in this, the words of our Sages were fulfilled in me: “From my students - more than from anyone" (Ta’anit 7a).

Thanks to the Members of the ‘Institute’

It is a great privilege for me to thank the close partners in the study of the topics and the writing of the book: Rabbi Ma’or Kayam, shlita, the head of the ‘Har Bracha Institute’, who for many years, has accompanied me throughout the entire course of study, and with his talent and diligence, assists in the clarification of the topics - rejoicing in my explanations and chiddushim (innovations), while at the same time, scrutinizing them rigorously - and who manages with a firm hand the team work of the members of the ‘Institute’, so that everything emerges properly clarified. I also extend great thanks to the rabbis of the ‘Har Bracha Institute’, outstanding in their talent and wisdom, for their assistance in clarifying the topics, elucidating the opinions and ideas, and proofreading.

Rabbi Ephraim Shachor, who, with the breadth of his analytical insight, delved deeply into important topics, and also oversaw part of the clarifications conducted by the younger rabbis. Rabbi Yair Weitz, who with his great diligence - even during his prolonged reserve military service - continued to delve deeply and precisely into the topics - as if he were sitting in the Beit Midrash. Rabbi Uri Sarel, who with his sharpness, precisely analyzes the various opinions and scrutinizes every error. Rabbi David Pomerantz, who with wisdom and systematic method, organizes the approaches. Rabbi Noam Bronfild, who in addition to diligently clarifying the topics, responsibly manages the uploading of the ‘Institute’ rabbis’ summaries to the Internet. Rabbi Elad Bernstein, who with expertise and joy, uncovers treasures within the topics. My son-in-law, Rabbi Avishai Lax, who joined in the middle of this book, and with a comprehensive and responsible perspective, clarifies the topics well, down to the practical ruling. And likewise, Rabbi Yondav Zar, who with his great talent, has for decades accompanied the writing of ‘Peninei Halakha’ - both in the clarification of topics, especially those pertaining to mathematics and geometry, and in linguistic formulation and precision. I also wish to thank my good and longtime friend, the comprehensive sage Rabbi Ze’ev Sultanovitch, shlita, who also studied with me many topics in the book.

The Students of the Yeshiva and the Community

The students of ‘Yeshiva Har Bracha’, together with a large group of community residents, are partners in this book. Within the framework of the lessons at the yeshiva and in the community, I taught all the topics in the book, and shared with the students, the questions and new explanations that arose. Their questions and suggestions enlightened me.

Special mention must be made of the veteran scribe Rabbi Uriel Cohen, who assisted me with his extensive experience in the writing of Sta"m and the preparation of tefillin, and likewise the scribe Rabbi Netanel Tzadok, who specialized in the laws and customs of Yemenite Jews. Rabbis who are members of the ‘Institute’ also give regular lessons in the community and at the Yeshiva on the topics we are engaged with - and in those lessons as well, the topics are clarified and elucidated, and ideas and questions arise that reach me. Thus, I merited that the topics were clarified and refined again and again, in several learning frameworks. The women’s class also contributes its part with enlightening questions and suggestions - and there was even a topic where women reminded me of an important line of reasoning that I had stated about twenty years ago, in the laws of genizah.

Words of Thanks

My deepest thanks to my father and teacher, Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Beit El, and to my mother and teacher, the Rabbanit Shulamit - for all the foundations of my Torah and outlook, come from them. In these laws, the tradition is more prominent, and I hope that something of the atmosphere of holiness, awe, and love that I absorbed from my father and teacher in my childhood, breathes between the pages of this book. Likewise, special thanks to my dear wife Inbal - who, together with her devoted care for our large family, and her rabbinic and educational activities in the community, places first and foremost, her dedication to the magnification and glorification of Torah, to my success in study, and to creating the comfortable conditions for writing the books for the benefit of the many. May it be God’s will that we merit to see all our sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and granddaughters, ascending in Torah study and fulfillment of the commandments, establishing fine and distinguished families, and multiplying truth, kindness, and peace forever.

I also wish to thank all those engaged in the sacred work of building the Yeshiva, and printing the books: Reb Yaakov Weinberger, the CEO of the Yeshiva, who is also a full partner in all the ideas that are clarified in the books. And likewise, Yoni Buzaglo, who is responsible for the printing and distribution of the books, and who also makes a point of participating in the lessons. Likewise, thanks to all the other dear and devoted people who work for the dissemination of Torah - by whose merit the books are uploaded to the Internet, and to the various applications for the benefit of the many.

May it be God’s will that the Blessed God grant all those who help and assist in the work, wisdom and strength to succeed in their work, and may they merit to establish distinguished families, and may God fulfill all the desires of their hearts for good.

The Righteous Who Combine Torah and Military Service

We are still standing in a difficult war against our enemies, with many of our Yeshiva’s students and alumni fighting on the front lines in the regular army, and in the reserves. Nevertheless, when they return to the Yeshiva, they study with enthusiasm and eagerness, and even contribute their part to the clarification of the topics in the book. May it be God’s will that the merit of Torah study stand by all of Israel, and by our holy soldiers, to defeat our enemies, and to strengthen the revival of Israel in its Land, and in its State.

This article appears in the ‘Besheva’ newspaper and was translated from Hebrew.