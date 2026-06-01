HaRav Shlomo Aviner is Head of Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim and author of approximately 300 books.



Spark A. First of all, it means being a friend. Our Sages in the “Ethics of the Fathers" advise us: “Acquire for yourself a friend." A friend is a person upon whom I can rely in every situation. When I am happy, he is there. When I am sad, he is there. When I am rich and when I am poor, he is there. When I want someone to listen to me, he is there, and when he wants me to listen, I am there. If I get married, or when I get divorced, he is there. And even when I am in prison, he is there, even if he does not agree with the offense for which I was convicted. He is always there. And of course, when he needs me, I am there.

Spark B. One who loves Hashem automatically loves his fellows Jews, because every Jew contains a spark; he has a Godly soul.

Spark C. Naturally, we love the righteous, but the test of love of Israel is to love the wicked - or more precisely, those whom I think are wicked. Perhaps they are not wicked, and perhaps they are more righteous than I am.

Spark D. “Do not judge your fellow until you reach his place." You cannot reach his place, therefore you cannot judge him, and thus you must judge him favorably. If you see a deficiency in him, it is possible that this same deficiency exists within you, in the same form or in another form. But it is unpleasant for you to admit that it exists within yourself, and therefore you project it onto your fellow.

Spark E. One of the explanations of “Love your fellow as yourself" is this: Just as a person who sees a certain deficiency within himself does not hate himself because of it, so too should he behave toward another person. Furthermore, one must love the inner essence that exists within every Jew.

Spark F. “You shall surely rebuke your fellow." Before you rebuke him, he must first be your fellow.

Spark G. One unity. Every person fulfills a different role that suits him, just as the body is made up of different parts. Therefore, if you separate yourself from the community, you separate yourself from life. You must connect with everyone.

Spark H. Even Jews who, in your opinion, greatly harm the Torah and the nation, you should not hate them. On the contrary, we should pray that they return in repentance. The Master of the Universe also grieves over them. Therefore, you join your sorrow to the sorrow of the Divine Presence.

Be strong and courageous in the love of Israel toward every Jew, wherever he may be!

[Recorded by Rabbi Mordechai Tzion]