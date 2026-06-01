Violent clashes broke out early Monday morning near the Beit Shemesh police station following the attempted arrest of a young haredi man suspected of evading military service.

According to a police statement, the unrest began after Military Police removed the suspect from the scene. In response, dozens of extremist haredi demonstrators gathered outside the city's police station. Some attempted to breach the station's perimeter and set fire to nearby vegetation, which was extinguished before spreading to adjacent buildings.

Jerusalem District Police forces and Border Police officers were deployed to the scene. They used batons and stun grenades to disperse the rioters, successfully restoring order and regaining control of the station complex.

No injuries have been reported.