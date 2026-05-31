Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has decided to appoint Shmuel Ben-Ezra as the head of the National Security Council.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that Ben-Ezra brings over 30 years of rich and continuous experience in state security leadership to the sensitive position.

Among other things, Ben-Ezra led the project that developed the Arrow 3, Israel's flagship air defense project, which earned him and his team the prestigious Israel Defense Prize.

In his previous position in the Shin Bet, Ben Ezra served for four years as head of the Operations and Cyber ​​Technology Division, a postion equivalent to the rank of Major General in the IDF.

Beyond his rich operational and technological experience, Ben-Ezra holds a bachelor's and master's degrees in Applied Physics (Summa cum laude), business management (Summa cum laude), and political science, specializing in national security (Summa cum laude). Additionally, he graduated from the National Security College.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Ben Ezra “possesses groundbreaking strategic thinking, deep familiarity with the worlds of security, intelligence, and advanced technology, alongside many years of experience working with senior government officials in the United States and around the world. He will assist the prime minister in strengthening the security, diplomatic, and economic resilience of the State of Israel and advancing it as a global technological powerhouse."