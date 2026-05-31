Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a landmark executive order on Friday to bolster protections against antisemitism at the state’s public schools.

“We never give up on kids," Governor Pillen declared at Friday’s signing ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln. “Our schools are sanctuaries of learning and safety and respect. No student in Nebraska should ever have to hide their faith, their heritage, or who they are out of fear. I’m proud to sign this executive order today to keep our state and our morals strong."

“It’s really important that we think about the horrific act that took place in Israel in October 7th," Governor Pillen said. “We have seen just a ridiculous and unacceptable surge of antisemitism across our nation, across Nebraska, and at our high schools and our universities. In Nebraska, we do not tolerate hate in any form."

Executive Order No. 26-14, issued during Jewish American Heritage Month, deepens Nebraska’s prior adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, integrating it into codes of conduct for students, faculty, and staff.

“If we have a clear definition, we give hope to solving the problem," Governor Pillen noted.

Each public school district, community college, and institution of higher education under the control of the Nebraska Board of Regents will also now be requested to submit an annual report to the Office of the Governor identifying all complaints and incidents of antisemitism over the past academic year and detailing the findings and outcomes of any investigations conducted.

“It’s an emphasis on transparency," Governor Pillen said.

Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Education will be asked to make available to every public and nonpublic school supplemental materials and curricula on Jewish American history, the Holocaust, and the State of Israel.

“The only way hatred can thrive is if history is forgotten," Governor Pillen said. “We can’t let that happen in this extraordinary state, and we have high expectations of our Department of Education to step up and provide these tools."

Other speakers at Friday’s signing ceremony included Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Founder Adam Beren, Jewish Federation of Omaha CEO Bob Goldberg, and Nebraska Family Alliance Executive Director Nate Grasz.

“Antisemitism is anti-American," Beren emphasized. “Governor, you’re standing up for history and for the Jewish community, and we can’t thank you enough."

In a statement welcoming the executive order, CAM Director of State Engagement David Soffer said, “Safeguarding Jewish life is a civil rights imperative across America and Nebraska now stands as a national example for effective state-level action to combat antisemitism. Every state should want to ensure that Jewish students, faculty, and staff are treated equally, in line with Title VI. Governor Pillen’s executive order today makes that a reality in Nebraska, and we commend him for his leadership."

The executive order comes amid increasing concerns over rising antisemitism nationwide and globally, with growing calls from Jewish communities for clear standards to help counter it.

A total of 38 U.S. states have adopted or endorsed the IHRA antisemitism definition, according to a database compiled by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM, with 18 codifying it into state law.