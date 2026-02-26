בולען נפער בפתאומיות מצלמת אבטחה

Dramatic footage from Omaha, Nebraska, shows the moment when a road suddenly collapsed, creating a sinkhole that swallowed two cars.

The footage captures the moment when a sinkhole appeared suddenly in the middle of a road. The road, which appeared perfectly fine, collapsed unexpectedly, creating a large hole.

Two vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light partially fell into the sinkhole. Passersby who were at the scene were shocked by the sight and quickly took action to help the drivers get out of their vehicles.

Despite the alarming scene, the incident ended with a miracle, with no injuries