Government regulators in Italy have prohibited a music event featuring Kanye West, citing an elevated threat to public safety and civil order, the BBC reported.

A concert by Travis Scott due to similar reasons, the report said.

The administrative blockade was made public on Friday by Prefect Salvatore Angieri, who declared that the two back-to-back stadium concerts scheduled for July in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia would be denied permission to proceed.

The preventative measure was enacted after the local Jewish community filed an official petition requesting the cancellation of West's upcoming performance.

Nicoletta Uzzielli, the leader of the regional Jewish community, had actively lobbied municipal authorities to swap out the controversial rap show for an alternative exhibition that would bring “music back to the forefront as a universally unifying force".

West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, has faced repeated backlash in recent years for a series of antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements.

In 2022, the rapper threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic rant on X, which was then called Twitter. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Last year he bought a Super Bowl ad to promote T-shirts with swastikas on them, then released a song titled “Heil Hitler," which a group of far-right antisemitic influencers, including Nick Fuentes, recently played at a Miami nightclub in a viral incident.

He subsequently issued an apology , attributing his actions to episodes of manic behavior linked to his bipolar disorder.

Most recently, West was banned from entering the United Kingdom and Poland due to his past antisemitic comments.

The artist had been booked to headline the Italian venue alongside Travis Scott, with a supplementary lineup featuring commercial acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Rita Ora, and The Chainsmokers.

In an official public brief detailing the operational veto, the regional prefecture outlined several compounding variables that drove the safety assessment. The agency pointed to the “cancellation of previous concerts by the American rapper in other countries and the real risk of counter-demonstrations".

Security planners added that the narrow 24-hour window between the two massive spectacles, which were slated for July 17 and July 18 at Reggio Emilia's RFC Arena, paired with the immense volume of expected ticket holders, created unacceptable structural risks.