HaRav Shmuel Eliahu is Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.

Question:

“How can one say that the State is Jewish if in theory an Arab could become Sar HaBitachon (Minister of Defense) and even Prime Minister?"

Reply:

That likelihood is quite distant. And why look at the negative? One must strive to increase faith and confidence, not the opposite.

The Gemara says that the Holy One Blessed Be He performed a miracle for King Hezekiah, yet Hezekiah did not sing praise for the miracle. It must be remembered that during the time of King Hezekiah, the Ten Tribes of Israel were exiled by Sennacherib, King of Assyria. This certainly caused him great sadness and pain. Perhaps because of this anguish he did not sing out in joy. Still, our Sages said that because he did not sing praise to Hashem, he did not become the Mashiach. From all this we learn that one must sing praise for the good that Hashem does for us, even if there are other reasons that cause sorrow.

From this you will understand that in the developing Jewish State in which we live there are many good things, even if there are temporary shortcomings as we work alongside Hashem to constantly grow and improve on the path to final completion.

For example:

-The exiled and scattered Jews are gathering back together in Israel from all over the world.

-Jews rule in the Land of Israel, and not the British or Turks or evil-intentioned Arabs.

-One can study Torah freely here, unlike in other places in other times.

-A Jew is not forced to work on Shabbat as many Jews do in the Diaspora.

-Jerusalem is being built in realization of our prayers, and hundreds of thousands of Jews live in the city of our God.

-The Land of Israel is being built at a furious and unstoppable pace. Tall office and apartment buildings, new roads, railways, airports, and bridges seem to appear overnight. Along with new communities, industrial complexes, and centers of the latest computer and digital technology. Not to mention new hospitals and schools - everything is in accordance with the visions of the Prophets of old.

-In fulfillment of Talmudic teachings, the Land of Israel is giving forth its fruit generously. From being a country filled with uncultivated wasteland and sand, we export flowers and agriculture to all over the globe.

-The economy of the nation of Israel is one of the most prospering economies in the world. While the dollar plummets, the shekel soars.

-The Holy One Blessed Be He strikes our enemies in His wrath, and the eyes of the world marvel at the bravery and might of a people who were so brutally downtrodden just a short time ago.

-There is more Torah learning in Israel and Torah Scholars than in all of the world combined.

-The people of Israel are returning in repentance through a long, beautiful, and joyous process. Every day, a parade of kippot and tzitzit appears on our streets with a growing pride in discovering the inner essence of who we are as the people of Hashem.

-In annual international surveys, Israelis score high in being among the happiest people in the world.

-The Temple Mount is under Jewish control, even though we do not fully exercise our sovereignty there.

Israelis who gaze upon all this with open eyes confidently feel that we are on the way to complete Redemption.

So why focus on shortcomings when there are so many wonders to be thankful for? Patience, my friend.

A good eye and patience.

Place your bitachon (reliance) not in the Sar (minister) of bitachon. Place your bitachon in Hashem.