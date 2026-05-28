Duvi Honig is founder & CEO of the, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

There is a moment in every grand international announcement when the cameras shut off, the dignitaries leave the room, and the only question that actually matters quietly surfaces:

Did anyone send the money?

For President Trump’s Board of Peace and the international Gaza reconstruction effort built around it, the answer now appears devastatingly clear.

No.

Not “less than expected."

Not “delayed."

Not “partially funded."

Nothing.

According to reporting from the Financial Times, the World Bank-administered fund created to help rebuild Gaza has reportedly received zero actual dollars despite approximately $17 billion in public pledges made by governments and international leaders. One source familiar with the account summarized the situation in two words: “zero dollars."

That sentence tells you almost everything.

Four months ago, world leaders gathered in Washington to announce what was presented as one of the largest and most ambitious reconstruction initiatives in modern Middle Eastern history. Speeches were delivered. Headlines were written. Pledges were celebrated. President Trump described the Board of Peace as one of the most consequential international frameworks ever assembled.

And yet the official account designed to receive the money reportedly sits empty.

The promises were real. The money was not.

Unfortunately, anyone who has watched international Gaza diplomacy over the last two decades should not be surprised.

Because for much of the international community, the pledge itself has become the product.

The summit is the accomplishment.

The photograph is the achievement.

The applause line is the deliverable.

The actual wire transfer is somebody else’s problem. And increasingly, it becomes nobody’s problem at all.

The numbers themselves expose the illusion. The Board of Peace reportedly solicited “lifetime membership" contributions of $1 billion from participating governments while announcing roughly $17 billion in overall pledges tied to Gaza reconstruction and stabilization efforts.

But when it came time to convert rhetoric into cash, the enthusiasm appears to have evaporated.

Even more troubling is where the limited real money reportedly did go.

According to the Financial Times, rather than channeling funds exclusively through the World Bank mechanism promoted publicly alongside the United Nations, the board directed certain contributions into a private JPMorgan Chase account that reportedly carries far fewer transparency and disclosure requirements. That detail should alarm anyone who genuinely cares about accountability.

A reconstruction initiative sold to the world on the language of transparency and oversight allegedly routed its limited real funding into a structure with less reporting visibility than the very international framework used to market it.

Read that again carefully.

The few actual dollars appear to have gone into the one place where fewer people could see them.

And even those dollars are tiny compared to the headline numbers.

Morocco reportedly contributed approximately $20 million to cover salaries and envoy operations. The United Arab Emirates reportedly pledged $100 million toward training a Gaza police force, though those funds have reportedly been frozen and the initiative has not moved forward.

Put those figures next to the widely promoted $17 billion number and the entire structure begins to look less like reconstruction and more like political theater.

What makes the situation worse is the apparent contradiction coming from the board itself. As recently as April, officials reportedly claimed that funding requests had been “met immediately and in full" amid growing criticism about delays and transparency concerns.

Yet by May, reporting to the United Nations Security Council reportedly acknowledged that large portions of committed funds had not actually been disbursed.

That is not a minor discrepancy. That is the central issue.

Because there is a profound difference between announcing a framework and financing one. And the gap between those two realities is where countless international initiatives quietly collapse.

The broader international response tells the same story.

Reports indicate that roughly 40 of the 60 governments approached by Washington declined to participate. Several major Western powers - including Britain, France, Germany, and Canada - reportedly chose to stay outside the initiative altogether.

That matters. Because it reveals the uncomfortable truth underneath much of the global rhetoric surrounding Gaza: many governments are eager to issue statements, condemn violence, attend conferences, and publicly discuss humanitarian urgency.

They are far less eager to write checks. And that distinction matters more than speeches ever will.

The United Nations and World Bank have estimated Gaza’s reconstruction needs at more than $71 billion over the next decade. Even if the entire $17 billion pledge materialized tomorrow, it would still fund less than one-quarter of the projected need.

But even that quarter apparently never arrived.

That is the real scandal here.

Not merely that reconstruction is difficult.

Not that geopolitical negotiations are complicated.

Not even that governments sometimes fail to fulfill promises.

The scandal is that the performance of helping increasingly seems more important than the act of helping itself.

International leaders built headlines around Gaza’s suffering. They built conferences around urgency. They built political capital around compassion.

Then many apparently failed to fund the very mechanisms they publicly celebrated.

Meanwhile, Gaza itself remains with large portions of its infrastructure destroyed. Vast quantities of debris still await removal. Families continue living amid collapsed buildings, shattered utilities, and economic paralysis.

Power grids are not rebuilt with applause.

Housing cannot be reconstructed using pledges alone.

At some point, the checks have to clear.

And when they do not, the gap between rhetoric and reality becomes impossible to hide.

The Board of Peace did not fail because it ran out of money.

If the reporting is accurate, it failed because much of the money never existed in the first place.

What existed was the announcement.

The optics. The pledge. The theatrics.

For the people still waiting for reconstruction to begin, none of those things matter. None make a difference.

Because imaginary funding aside, Hamas was supposed to disarm before any reconstruction began and that, too, is a chimera. Concrete, that can be used for terror purposes, cannot be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip if Israel is endlessly forced to destroy tunnels filled with arms and eliminate major terrorists still training for what they hope are to be future attacks.