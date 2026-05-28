MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) announced on Wednesday his retirement from political life and his resignation from the Knesset.

The Yesh Atid party released a statement following the announcement, noting: "Boaz is one of the founders of the party and has been a key partner in charting our path over the years."

"Throughout his public service, he dedicated immense efforts to combating traffic accidents and promoting road safety, alongside extensive parliamentary and public advocacy on behalf of the state and its citizens," Yesh Atid stated.

Party chairman Yair Lapid added, "Boaz is one of the founders of Yesh Atid, a close friend of mine, and he will always remain a member of our extended family. I thank him for his years of dedicated service to the Israeli public and wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavors."

Toporovsky will be replaced in the Knesset until the elections by attorney Oz Chaim, who has served in recent years as the CEO of the Zionist Council in Israel.