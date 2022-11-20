Opposition parties have held reconciliation "Peace Talks" over the last few days after party leaders attacked each other over the results of the election for the 25th Knesset which were won by the right-wing bloc.

According to the report, such reconciliation talks were held by telephone between outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, between opposition MKs, and between the opposition parties' media teams.

The background for the "Peace Talks" are last Wednesday's events in the Knesset in which internal disputes over the distribution of Knesset positions were revealed. In one example, Yesh Atid officials discovered that Arrangements Committee chairman MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) had given more committee positions to the Blue and White faction, leading to a dispute between Yesh Atid, which is the second-largest party in the Knesset, and the National Union party of which Blue and White is a part.

There was also a dispute between MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) and MK Ahmed Tibi of Hadash-Ta'al in which Toporovsky accused Tibi of making a deal with the Likud party to receive the position of Deputy Speaker of the Knesset. Tibi responded: "You're holding a meeting of opposition leader.

Senior opposition officials said about the talks: "We all know the anger that has been carried over since the election campaign. We also know that every party and party leader has their own intentions for the future, and there is still one important and common goal for all of them, and that is to topple the Netanyahu government that will be formed. We have to do it together, it must be coordinated. If Netanyahu can work with Tibi, we can also work together."