After three decades on the run, one of Germany’s most notorious fugitives has finally been sentenced. Daniela Klette, 67, received a 13-year prison sentence on Wednesday after being found guilty of a string of armed robberies committed between 1999 and 2016.

Euronews reports that Klette was formerly associated with the militant group known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang, officially called the Red Army Faction. For years, German authorities searched for her in connection with robberies and violent crimes, but she managed to avoid capture for decades.

Long regarded as Germany’s most-wanted woman, Klette was eventually arrested in Berlin in 2024. During a search of her apartment, investigators reportedly discovered weapons, fake identification papers, wigs, gold, and around €240,000 in cash believed to be linked to the robberies.

The court convicted Klette of multiple aggravated armed robberies, weapons offenses, and other crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, committed over a 17-year period.

Her defense team argued that some of the charges should be dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. However, the court rejected those claims and proceeded with the conviction.

Supporters of Klette gathered in the courtroom during the sentencing, chanting “Freedom for Daniela" and booing the judges after the ruling was announced. According to reports, Klette reacted to the sentence with little visible emotion.