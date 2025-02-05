US Representative Al Green (D-TX) announced on Wednesday that he would work to impeach President Donald Trump after the President announced his plan to relocate Gazans and take control of the Gaza Strip.

"I rise today with a 'to whom it may concern' message. To whom it may concern; ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States. The most powerful person in the world. When he has the ability to perfect what he says," Green said in Congress.

He continued: "Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is no joke and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.

"Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity and I stand here today to denounce what the President said, to denounce the complicity of the Prime Minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. (Martin Luther) King was right, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America."

Rep. Green proclaimed: "I rise to announce, that the movement to impeach the President has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the President for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.

"I also rise to say, that the impeachment movement is gonna be a grass up movement, not a top-down. The people have got to move forward. The people have to demand it. If the people demand it it will be done. I've done it before, I've laid the foundation for impeachment and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I and know that it's time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone than to not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone but I stand for justice," Green concluded