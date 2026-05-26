A senior Syrian official announced Tuesday that security forces in Syria had uncovered and confiscated remnants of the chemical weapons program that operated under former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The large-scale operation reportedly included the seizure of dozens of weapons and the arrest of key figures linked to the former regime’s military apparatus. The report on the operation and arrests was published by Reuters.

According to the Syrian official, forces operating in the field discovered more than 70 rockets and aerial bombs that had allegedly been intended for use as part of a chemical weapons arsenal.

The weapons uncovered are said to be directly connected to the system that operated under Assad’s leadership during his time in power. As part of the investigation launched following the discovery, 18 suspects have so far been arrested on suspicion of involvement in operating the chemical weapons network.

Among those detained are senior military leaders from the Assad era, some of whom held high-ranking positions in the military structure of the former regime.

Investigators currently suspect that these officers and commanders were directly involved in the ongoing operation of the chemical weapons program. Syrian authorities have not yet officially released the identities of the suspects arrested during the operation.

“These are remnants of former President Assad’s chemical weapons program," the Syrian official said regarding the security operation. He added that the findings include dozens of rockets and aerial bombs, and that investigations into everyone involved in the program are continuing.