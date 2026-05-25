At the end of Parashat Beha’alotcha, we encounter a deeply unsettling question. It is a story that shakes our assumptions about caring for others, the boundaries of leadership, and the subtle disguises the Yetzer Hara (evil inclination) uses to mislead even good people.

The Jewish people are at a moment of extraordinary spiritual elevation. The Mishkan (Tabernacle) has been erected, the tribal banners stand proudly, and the nation is prepared to begin its journey into Eretz Yisrael. Then, in an instant, everything comes to a standstill. The Divine cloud ceases to move, and a heavy silence settles over the camp in Midbar Paran. Millions of people suspend their entire journey for seven days because of one private conversation between a brother and sister.

What exactly took place?

The Torah records the episode in a few brief but piercing words:

“Miriam and Aharon spoke against Moshe because of the Cushite woman he had married, for he had married a Cushite woman. They said, ‘Has Hashem spoken only through Moshe? Has He not spoken through us as well?’ And Hashem heard it." (Bamidbar 12:1-2)

If we read these verses superficially, we miss the entire foundation of the parashah. Miriam HaNeviah (the Prophetess) was certainly not a petty gossip seeking to undermine Moshe Rabbeinu. This was the devoted older sister who stood watch by the Nile to protect him as an infant. She was a towering spiritual figure who carried the pain of the Jewish women in Egypt and later led them in song after Kriyat Yam Suf (the splitting of the Sea).

The commentaries and the Midrash in the Sifrei explain that Miriam’s conversation with Aharon stemmed from sincere concern. She had learned that Moshe had separated from his wife, living a life of perishut (ascetic abstinence) so he could remain constantly prepared for prophecy. Miriam was distressed by this. She did not spread rumors or speak out of jealousy (mitoch kinah). She turned privately to her brother Aharon, the Kohen Gadol (High Priest), to discuss what they believed was a painful and serious family issue.

Their reasoning appeared completely justified: “Has Hashem spoken only with Moshe? He speaks with us as well, yet we did not separate from our families. Why must Moshe adopt such an extreme path and cause pain within his home?" They genuinely believed they were acting l’shem shamayim (for the sake of Heaven), motivated by family concern and public responsibility.

But the Torah abruptly shifts from human reasoning to the perspective of the Ribbono Shel Olam (Master of the Universe):

“Suddenly Hashem said to Moshe, Aharon, and Miriam, ‘Go out, all three of you, to the Tent of Meeting.’ And the three of them went out." (Bamidbar 12:4)

Hashem appears in a pillar of cloud and rebukes Miriam and Aharon for comparing their prophecy to Moshe’s. Moshe’s prophetic level was entirely unique. His separation from ordinary life was not a personal chumra (stringency) or an unnecessary stringency, but an essential requirement for his role as the Mechalek HaTorah (the Giver of the Torah).

Then the consequence appears immediately:

“When the cloud departed from above the Tent, Miriam was stricken with tzara’at, white as snow." (Bamidbar 12:10)

At that very moment, the Torah testifies that “the man Moshe was exceedingly humble, more than any person on the face of the earth." Moshe was not insulted, nor was he seeking to defend his honor. Yet Divine justice took its course regardless.

Moshe himself responds with breathtaking humility. Rather than focusing on personal hurt, he cries out the brief tefillah (prayer) that echoes through the generations: “El na, refa na lah" - “Please, God, heal her, please."

Still, Miriam must remain outside the camp for seven days.

The Psychological Mask

Here lies a profound truth about human nature. Why was Miriam punished so severely if her intentions were sincere? She loved her brother. She believed she was helping.

The answer reveals one of the Yetzer Hara’s most dangerous disguises: the tendency to justify lashon hara (harmful speech) under the banner of “concern."

In everyday life - within families, friendships, workplaces, and communities - people rarely speak negatively out of pure malice. Most do not consciously set out to destroy another person’s reputation. The danger is that harmful speech often arrives wrapped in the language of responsibility, empathy, or constructive discussion.

People regularly begin conversations with phrases such as:

“I’m only saying this because I’m worried about him. I honestly don’t know how he’s managing."

“We really need to discuss her behavior; it’s affecting the whole family."

“Did you hear what happened? I’m only trying to understand the situation so we can help."

Miriam’s story stands as an eternal warning. Good intentions do not automatically make words permissible. When we dissect another person’s choices, struggles, or private life behind their back - even in the name of concern - we may simply be satisfying curiosity, frustration, or ego at the expense of someone else’s dignity.

If we are not genuinely part of the solution, actively and privately helping the person involved, then our “concern" is simply a refined form of gossip.

Why Progress Comes to a Halt

The narrative concludes with a striking lesson about communal life. Miriam remains outside the camp, and the Torah emphasizes:

“And the people did not travel until Miriam was brought back." (Bamidbar 12:15)

Millions of people - elders, judges, men, women, and children - halted their journey in the scorching desert for seven full days, waiting for one individual to complete her isolation and healing.

Chazal (our Sages) explain that this delay was a beautiful reward for Miriam, mirroring the time she waited by the Nile for the infant Moshe. But on a deeper level, the Torah is teaching an enduring principle: a community cannot move forward when its members are occupied with speaking about one another.

When families, shuls, organizations, or communities develop a culture of criticism, analysis, and fault-finding - even when framed respectfully or constructively - momentum disappears. Energy that could have been invested in growth, building, and facing real challenges is drained into internal tension and division.

The camp cannot move forward without achdut (unity).

If we want our lives, families, and communities to progress, the first step is learning to stop the constant analysis and criticism of others. Before speaking about another person this week, perhaps we should ask ourselves one honest question:

Am I truly going to help this person directly and privately, or am I simply using the language of “concern" to give myself something to discuss?

When we learn to guard our words, we create the peace, dignity, and unity that allow the entire Machane Yisrael (Camp of Israel) to move forward and thrive.

Rabbi Weisz is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council.