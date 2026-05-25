There is a particular danger in negotiating with a state that is simultaneously aggressive and dying. Aggressive states can be deterred or defeated. Dying states can sometimes be outlasted. A state that is both at once tempts its adversaries into a third, far worse option: resuscitation.

That is precisely the trap Washington is now approaching as it entertains a ceasefire framework that would unfreeze billions in Iranian assets, leave the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intact, and hand the clerical regime exactly the financial oxygen it needs to survive its own structural collapse.

The administration should look past the missiles and read the birth records instead.

On May 24, the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that President Trump agrees any final agreement must fully dismantle Iran's nuclear enrichment infrastructure, Alireza Raisi, the Iranian Health Ministry's deputy for public health, issued a quiet but devastating admission: Iran's national fertility rate has fallen to a historic low of 1.35 children per woman. In Tehran province, the figure is worse still, with crude calculations suggesting the total fertility rate has dropped to between 1.15 and 1.2 births per woman, more than 40 percent below the replacement level of 2.1. Annual births across Iran have now fallen below one million for the first time in seventy years.

These are not the statistics of a civilization projecting power. They are the statistics of a civilization in free fall.

The same day Raisi delivered his warning, Mojtaba Khamenei, who quietly assumed the position of Supreme Leader following the February 28 precision strikes that killed his father, issued an urgent national directive demanding a state-sponsored baby boom. The regime's response to its demographic emergency reads as a portrait of institutional desperation: state-funded mass weddings with oversized portraits of the new Supreme Leader hung above the stages, IRGC-affiliated matchmaking stalls erected at pro-regime rallies, prohibitions on contraceptive distribution at state hospitals, and financial incentives that the regime's own parliament has admitted are being met at less than fifteen percent of their promised value.

Hyperinflation, sanctions, and the devastation of the 2026 war have left ordinary Iranians unable to afford children and unwilling to raise them under clerical rule.

The demographic data is not new. As demographer Nicholas Eberstadt has documented, Iran experienced one of the most dramatic fertility collapses in modern history between 1982 and 2002, a decline of over 70 percent in the total fertility rate. The country fell below replacement level in 1999 and has never recovered. The 2021 Family Support and Youthful Population Law, which promised interest-free loans, land grants, housing discounts, and utility subsidies to incentivize larger families, has been a legislative monument to regime incompetence. It changed nothing because no financial incentive can overcome the rational calculus of a population that has concluded the Islamic Republic offers its children no viable future.

By mid-century, more than one-third of Iran's population will be over sixty years old. In a developing economy whose industrial base has been ravaged by decades of mismanagement, sanctions, and now active military conflict, supporting that elderly cohort on the backs of a diminished, impoverished working-age population is a mathematical impossibility. This is the strategic horizon the clerical elite is actually operating against, and it explains what might otherwise appear as irrational regional adventurism.

As demographer David P. Goldman has argued, there is a direct relationship between Iran's shrinking demographic window and its drive for regional hegemony. The mullahs know their human resource reserve is evaporating. They know the youth population that staffs the IRGC, funds the clerical patronage network, and provides the regime its physical coercive capacity is not being replaced. The drive to lock in a Shia Crescent, to hold the Strait of Hormuz, to maintain proxy networks from Lebanon to Yemen to Iraq, is not an expression of civilizational confidence. It is an expression of civilizational panic. The aggression is a race against the clock.

IRGC commander Major General Ali Abdollahi declared a "historic victory" over the American superpower this week and promised that Iran would enforce permanent foreign exclusion from the Strait of Hormuz. The regime published an AI-generated image depicting President Trump submitting to Mojtaba Khamenei. This is not the behavior of a confident state. It is the behavior of a leadership class that understands, at some level, that the image is a fantasy, and is broadcasting fantasies because the reality it governs is unsustainable.

Washington must not be deceived by the noise. A sixty-day ceasefire that unfreezes twenty billion dollars in assets gives the clerical elite precisely the financial cushion needed to buy off domestic dissent, restart patronage networks, and purchase time against the structural forces that are otherwise working in America's favor. Time is the one resource the Islamic Republic genuinely cannot manufacture, and a premature deal would transfer it back.

The prescription is not complicated, though it requires strategic patience that Washington has historically found difficult to sustain. Maintain naval dominance over the Gulf to suppress oil revenues. Sustain maximum economic pressure. Enable the Iranian domestic opposition digitally and diplomatically. Prepare seriously for the post-clerical transition rather than treating it as a remote contingency. The regime will not be negotiated out of existence. But it can be outlasted, and the empty cradles of Tehran are the most honest evidence available that outlasting it is an achievable strategy.

The Islamic Republic is a zombie state: partially decapitated, economically shattered, demographically exhausted, and facing its deepest legitimacy crisis in forty-seven years, yet still capable of projecting lethal regional violence.

The correct response to a zombie state is not resuscitation. It is patience, pressure, and the refusal to mistake a dying regime's final aggression for enduring strength.

Washington holds the stronger hand. It must not fold it.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx