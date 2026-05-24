A senior Israeli official said that the United States is keeping Israel updated on negotiations over a memorandum of understanding aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as talks toward a final agreement on the issues still under dispute.

According to the official, during a conversation last night with Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel will preserve its freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon. President Trump reportedly reiterated his support for that principle.

The official added that Trump made clear he would stand firm in negotiations on his longstanding demand for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory.

According to the statement, Trump emphasized that he “will not sign a final agreement" unless those conditions are met.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also reiterated his appreciation for President Trump’s “longstanding and exceptional commitment" to Israel’s security, the official said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE."

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well.

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Reuters reported that the plan would include three stages: the official end of the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and opening a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, with the option to extend the window.

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

According to two US officials quoted in the report, the emerging deal requires Iran to completely forfeit its dangerous stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Iran has committed to.