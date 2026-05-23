The video, "Bibist: Not Half a Person," published by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, has gone viral.

In the video, created by Natan Solomon and Adi Shamai HaCohen, a young man is seen “coming out of the closet" as a Bibist in front of his family. “Adi, we will always love you," the mother reassures him. “I’m right-wing," the son declares.

The father is shocked and spits out the wine in his mouth. The mother calms him, saying, “We’ll get through this together." “Right-wing? Bennett? Eisenkot?" the father asks, trying to take comfort.

“I’m a Bibist," the son declares. The agitated father cannot understand how this could be and adds that his son works in hi-tech, reads books, and says, “You appreciate culture, for G-d’s sake!" The mother, who cried out “Anything but Bibi," drops her head onto the cake. “They brainwashed him during reserve duty!" the father says in the video.

Elon Musk also shared the video on his X account and commented, “LOL."