Avigail Minster, from the World Bnei Akiva movement, discovered her Judaism at age 14 - but it would be over a decade until she immigrated to Israel and completed the long process of conversion, despite her Jewish roots.

Speaking to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Minster said, "I was born in the Czech Republic, and we lived a very normal life for Czech citizens. I wasn't aware at all of my Jewish roots, which I only discovered at age 14, when I needed to choose which high school to go to, and I chose to attend the Jewish school in Prague."

"At that stage, I began questioning my parents and it turned out that we were actually Jews. My interest caused me to understand that I am a Jew. At the beginning it really wasn't a religious issue, it was more about belonging."

Minster visited Israel for the first time when she was 18.

"I loved the sea, but the country less," she said. "It was very noisy and different for me, and I already had a clear life in the Czech Republic."

At the same time, she always wanted to come back: "After I finished all of my higher studies in the Czech Republic at age 25, I decided that I really want to learn Hebrew and connect to my family's roots, and I came for a year to learn Hebrew in university. At the Western Wall I had a very moving spiritual experience, and it was there that I began to feel Judaism in a more religious way."

"At this stage it was clear to me that I was a Jew and I still did not understand what Shabbat is, what the holidays are, and so on. I began to learn about everything, while conversion was not still not in the picture."

At some point, Minster understood that under Jewish law, she would need to convert to Judaism, despite her Jewish roots.

"When I began the conversion process, I discovered all of the mitzvot (Torah commandments) and that it was not so easy to get into it and live it, because everything was new. Many people I met on the way supported me and helped me. My brother and I converted together, and our parents will complete the conversion process in the coming months."

"I really connect to the holiday of Shavuot," she said. "It is the giving of the Torah - and I did not have Torah at the beginning of this journey, and now after the whole process I have been through, I feel that I received it. Also, I have an opportunity to give Torah to others, in my work."