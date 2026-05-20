When OPEC's Arab members imposed their oil embargo in 1973, the weapon was physical: tankers turned back, refineries ran dry, and the industrial world discovered how thoroughly it had outsourced its energy security to states that did not share its interests. The lesson took decades to absorb.

On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps signaled the beginning of a comparable reckoning for the digital age. Through its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC announced it intends to declare all fiber-optic cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz subject to Iranian permits, supervision, and tolls.

In 1973, the weapon was oil. In 2026, Tehran is reaching for the internet.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been understood, correctly, as the throat of the global oil trade. Under normal conditions, roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes through it. Washington, Riyadh, and Jerusalem have spent decades preparing contingency plans for an Iranian closure of that energy corridor. The crisis that began earlier this year triggered those plans, with oil prices spiking and the U.S. Navy imposing its own blockade of Iranian ports. The world's governments understood the energy threat. What they missed, and what the IRGC clearly did not, is that Hormuz is also one of the most critical digital chokepoints on earth.

Submarine fiber-optic cables passing through the strait carry more than $10 trillion in financial transactions each day. Seven major communication systems thread the seabed there, including the FALCON, GBI and Gulf-TGN systems, which connect data centers across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. SWIFT financial messaging, cloud computing infrastructure serving the Gulf states, and a massive share of international internet traffic for India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and beyond all run through this narrow corridor.

The IRGC did not stumble onto this fact. An earlier Tasnim report in April had already mapped undersea internet cables and cloud infrastructure around the Persian Gulf, including routes serving the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, arguing that countries on the southern side of the Persian Gulf depend more heavily than Iran on maritime internet routes, and highlighting landing stations, data hubs and cloud infrastructure as strategic pressure points.

Tehran had been developing this concept for weeks before announcing it publicly.

The IRGC-linked proposal is specific and tripartite. Iran would charge foreign companies initial licensing and annual renewal fees; require major technology companies such as Meta, Amazon and Microsoft to operate under Iranian law; and give Iranian companies exclusive control over maintenance and repair of the cables. A member of Iran's parliamentary Industries Commission put potential revenues from transit fees at up to $15 billion.

That is serious money, but the revenue is almost beside the point. The real ambition is structural. Tasnim and the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency went further, suggesting Iran could monitor data traffic flowing through the cables, including infrastructure that carries cloud services, financial messaging systems including SWIFT, and a large share of global internet traffic.

The legal basis is thin. Iranian outlets cite the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, arguing the strait's narrow geography places its seabed under Iranian and Omani jurisdiction. Experts have noted that UNCLOS actually protects transit passage through international straits, complicating any Iranian enforcement claim. But the legal weakness is not the point. The point is that Tehran has identified the gap between what it can legally assert and what the world will practically tolerate, and it is betting that a distracted Washington engaged in fragile ceasefire negotiations will not draw a red line over fiber-optic cable governance. That bet may be correct.

This matters urgently for Israel. The Gulf states that normalized with Jerusalem, or that have cooperated quietly with Israeli intelligence and defense firms, depend on this same digital infrastructure. For data-heavy economies like India and the UAE, any disruption could mean financial paralysis within minutes. Any Iranian chokehold on cable maintenance, routing, or monitoring creates a leverage point over the entire architecture of Gulf-Israeli economic integration. An IRGC with supervisory authority over data flowing between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv is not a hypothetical threat. It is a strategic catastrophe waiting for a quiet Tuesday to materialize.

Washington's negotiating posture has remained almost exclusively focused on enrichment percentages and centrifuge counts. Tehran meanwhile has been quietly drafting plans to make itself indispensable to the functioning of the global internet. The Biden administration spent four years pretending Iran's regional ambitions could be decoupled from the nuclear file. The Trump administration must not repeat that error in reverse, treating the nuclear file as the only file while Iran colonizes the seabed.

The IRGC did not announce a military escalation this week. It announced something more durable: a plan to make itself a permanent fixture in global digital governance.

If that plan is not met with a categorical American rejection and a binding legal framework for cable protection under allied naval supervision, Tehran will not stop at a permit system. It will build a tollbooth, hire inspectors, and eventually decide what passes through and what does not.

The oil strait was always visible. The cable threat has been hiding in plain sight, and Iran just made sure we could no longer claim we had not seen it.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx