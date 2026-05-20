As we celebrate Shavuot, it is worth reflecting on a striking and often overlooked fact: the Torah was given in the wilderness.

Not in Jerusalem, nor in Hebron or Beit El. Not amid the vineyards of Samaria or the hills of the Galilee. The most formative moment in Jewish history took place not in the Land of Israel, but in the barren desert of Sinai.

At first glance, this seems puzzling.

After all, the Torah and the Land of Israel are deeply intertwined. So many of the commandments can only be fulfilled in the Land. The Torah repeatedly emphasizes entering, settling and cultivating Eretz Yisrael. From the outset of the Exodus, the goal was never merely freedom from Egyptian bondage but journeying to the Promised Land.

Why then was the Torah not given there?

Perhaps because the Jewish people first needed to understand that Eretz Yisrael is not only a homeland, but also a mission. It is the place where the values and ideals of the Torah are meant to shape an entire society.

Indeed, immediately after the Revelation at Sinai, the Torah begins laying out laws governing not only ritual life, but agriculture, commerce, justice, charity and national responsibility. Judaism does not retreat from statecraft or public life. It seeks to sanctify them.

This is one of the revolutionary contributions that the Torah brought into human history.

For many ancient religions, holiness was confined to temples, priests or mystical rituals detached from ordinary existence. But the Torah insists that holiness must permeate every aspect of national life, from how workers are treated to how courts administer justice and how the poor are cared for.

Such a vision can only fully be realized in a sovereign Jewish homeland.

This may explain why the Torah repeatedly describes Eretz Yisrael not merely as territory, but as “the Land that the Lord your G-d seeks out constantly; the eyes of the Lord your G-d are always upon it" (Deuteronomy 11:12).

The Land itself possesses spiritual significance because it is intended to serve as the setting for a covenantal society rooted in Torah values.

In many ways, Shavuot marks the beginning of that process.

At Sinai, the Jewish people received not only commandments, but a national calling. They were charged with becoming “a kingdom of priests and a holy nation" (Exodus 19:6).

That phrase carries profound political and historical implications.

A kingdom is not an isolated spiritual commune detached from worldly concerns. A kingdom requires courts, agriculture, defense, economics and governance.

The Torah was meant to shape not merely individual behavior, but the destiny of a nation in its land.

Perhaps this is why the mitzvah of Bikkurim, the bringing of the first fruits, became one of the most joyful expressions of Jewish life in Eretz Yisrael.

Each year, beginning with Shavuot, farmers from across the country would ascend to Jerusalem carrying the first produce of their fields and orchards. The procession was accompanied by music, celebration and public rejoicing as the people made their way to the Temple with the fruits of the Land.

The farmer would then declare before G-d: “I have come to the Land that the Lord swore to our forefathers to give us" (Deuteronomy 26:3).

Significantly, the declaration recited with Bikkurim does not focus merely on agriculture. It recounts Jewish history itself: the descent to Egypt, the suffering of slavery, the Exodus and finally the arrival in the Land of Israel.

In other words, the produce of the Land is presented not simply as economic bounty, but as evidence of the fulfillment of the covenant forged at Sinai and promised to the Patriarchs.

This connection between Torah and the Land helps explain another fascinating aspect of Shavuot.

Unlike Pesach and Sukkot, the Torah does not assign a specific calendar date for the festival. Instead, Shavuot is defined agriculturally through the counting of seven weeks from the bringing of the Omer offering during the harvest season.

The festival emerges directly from the agricultural cycle of the Land of Israel.

Indeed, the Torah itself refers to Shavuot as “Chag HaBikkurim," the Festival of the First Fruits (Numbers 28:26).

The giving of the Torah is thus linked not only to revelation, but to the physical cultivation of the Land itself.

Judaism does not separate spirituality from national life or from attachment to the soil of Eretz Yisrael. The farmer harvesting wheat in the Jezreel Valley and the student studying Torah in Jerusalem both participate in the fulfillment of the covenant first forged at Sinai, each in their own way.

This idea remains especially significant today.

At a time when some seek to portray Jewish attachment to the Land of Israel as merely political or colonial, Shavuot reminds us otherwise. The bond between the Jewish people, the Torah and Eretz Yisrael stretches back thousands of years to the very dawn of our national existence.

The Torah given at Sinai was always meant to find its fullest expression in the Land promised to our forefathers.

Sinai was the beginning. But Zion was always the destination.

As we celebrate Shavuot this year, may we merit to deepen both our commitment to Torah and our connection to Eretz Yisrael. And may the people of Israel build a society worthy of the covenant first forged at Mount Sinai more than three millennia ago.