Jonathan Pollard delivered sharp criticism of Israeli and American leadership during a wide-ranging interview for Arutz Sheva-Israel National News with podcaster Martin "the Bulldog" Buksdorf, touching on Israel’s military strategy, dependence on the United States, rising antisemitism in the West, and the future of the Jewish state.

During the interview, Pollard repeatedly argued that Israel must move toward greater military and strategic independence.

"We are an American auxiliary. We are not an independent," Pollard said, calling for what he described as an "Israel first doctrine" centered on military self-sufficiency and independent decision-making.

Pollard criticized what he described as excessive Israeli reliance on Washington, arguing that successive governments have become too constrained by American pressure. Referring to US President Donald Trump, Pollard stated, "He does not respect weakness," while arguing that Israeli leaders too often defer to American demands.

During the interview, Pollard also revealed that he had recently decided against entering politics after briefly announcing plans to run for the Knesset. He said he faced significant backlash and threats from both the political left and right following his announcement.

"I got overwhelmed with death threats," Pollard said, adding that criticism from the left stemmed largely from his position that hostages should be freed "by strength, not by concession."

Addressing criticism from Netanyahu supporters, Pollard said he had repeatedly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for efforts connected to his release from prison, while emphasizing that others had also played major roles. "There were a host of people who played very important roles in securing my release," he said, mentioning his late wife Esther, Ron Dermer, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, and Rabbi Pesach Lerner.

Much of the discussion focused on Israel’s security doctrine and regional threats. Pollard warned that Israel faces mounting dangers from Iran, Turkey, and extremist forces operating in Syria, while arguing that the Jewish state must prepare for future large-scale conflicts.

Pollard also expressed concern over growing antisemitism in Western countries, arguing that many Jews abroad still underestimate the dangers they face. He described Aliyah as both inevitable and necessary as hostility toward Jewish communities increases.

"The only safe place for a Jew is right here in the Holy Land," Pollard said, while also criticizing Israeli leaders for failing to prepare adequately for future immigration waves.

The interview also included criticism of Israeli bureaucracy and defense procurement systems, with Pollard arguing that excessive caution and delays have prevented Israel from adopting technologies and policies he believes are necessary to confront modern threats.

Concluding the discussion, Pollard explained why he ultimately decided remaining outside politics would allow him to speak more freely. "When you have this thing called party discipline, you can't speak your mind," he said. "Now it's much more liberating to be able to sit as I am now... and discuss options, to discuss what we're doing right, what we're doing wrong."