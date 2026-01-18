MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) visited the military prison today (Sunday) where yeshiva students who refused to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces are being detained.

“I met several young men who are imprisoned for the ‘offense’ of studying Torah. I found them determined; they believe in the importance of sitting and studying Torah. Of course, it’s not comfortable for them," Porush said upon leaving the visit.

Porush added: “It breaks the heart to see this situation. We should try to come here more often, but I am also busy with discussions in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and I shared with them what is happening in those discussions. We pray that the Holy One, blessed be He, will help us and deliver us from this trouble."

In his remarks, he criticized decision-makers. “This situation is truly unbearable. We are required to strengthen them. They are sitting in prison in a state governed by Jews because they are studying Torah. This is an absurdity that neither my father nor my grandfather ever imagined we would reach here in the Land of Israel."

The visit comes amid public tension surrounding the draft law and the struggle over the enlistment of yeshiva students into military service.