Arsenal Football Club has named Israeli-founded global payroll and HR company Deel as its new official shirt sleeve sponsor beginning with the 2026/27 season, expanding a partnership launched earlier this year.

Under the multi-year agreement, Deel’s logo will appear on the left sleeve of Arsenal’s home, away and third kits, making it only the second global brand to feature in the prominent position on the club’s shirts.

The move builds on a collaboration first announced in December 2025, when Deel became Arsenal’s Official HR Platform Partner. As part of the expanded arrangement, the Premier League club is also expected to implement Deel’s platform across its workforce and HR operations.

Deel was founded in 2019 by Israeli entrepreneur Alex Bouaziz together with co-founder Shuo Wang. Since its launch, the company has become one of the world’s leading HR and payroll technology firms, serving more than 40,000 businesses and 1.5 million workers across 150 countries.

Last year, Deel was valued at $17.3 billion following a Series E funding round, further cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing companies in the global tech sector.

Bouaziz described the new sponsorship agreement as a significant milestone for the company.

“When we partnered with Arsenal last year, we said this was just the beginning," he said. “Having our name on one of the most iconic shirts in world football is a proud moment for everyone at Deel, and a reflection of a partnership built on shared global ambition."

In a post shared on LinkedIn after the announcement, Bouaziz also commented on his football loyalties ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Yes, I’m a PSG fan," he wrote. “But like every French kid, I grew up dreaming in front of Arsène, Titi and the Invincibles."

Arsenal accompanied the announcement with a promotional campaign film titled “Patchmaker," featuring striker Viktor Gyökeres and former club captain Patrick Vieira.

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer, welcomed the expanded partnership, calling the shirt sleeve position “one of the most visible placements in world football."

The agreement marks another major step in Deel’s international expansion as the company continues to increase its profile beyond the technology industry.