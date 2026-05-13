Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi, criticized worshippers who drive short distances to synagogue, ruling that doing so is forbidden according to Jewish law.

"There are people who go to synagogue during the week with their car. For example, they live on the next street over, a five-minute walk away, and yet they always drive," Rabbi Zilberstein said in a recent lesson delivered to associates in his home.

"One must know that this is a complete prohibition," the rabbi said, citing a verse from Psalms, "In the house of G-d, we will walk with emotion," adding: "These people come in luxury… You should walk with emotion, walk with your feet. It is a disgrace to the honor of the synagogue."

According to him, walking to synagogue is not merely a custom but part of the mitzvah itself. "The reward for steps means walking by foot, without a car," he stressed.

When asked where the line is between a distance that requires walking and one where driving is acceptable, he replied: "The measure is whether most people would say it is too far and requires a car."

"Every generation follows what most people say," he explained. "If most people say it’s a bit of a distance, then he can drive; if not, he must walk."

Rabbi Zilberstein also rejected arguments related to inconvenience or lack of time. Asked about bad weather, he answered firmly: "If he goes by car, it is considered disrespecting G-d. It’s only a few steps-why are you going by car?"