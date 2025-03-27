The sirens that sounded on Thursday afternoon due to a missile launch by the Houthis in Yemen came as haredi legal scholar Rabbi Yitzchok Zilberstein delivered a lesson in Bnei Brak.

However, instead of evacuating the study hall and heading for shelter, the rabbi instructed the hundreds in the audience to remain seated.

"The Torah protects and saves," Rabbi Zilberstein told those in attendance, "Especially the Torah that we learn together - that protects and saves."

When one of the participants asked if they should seek shelter, the Rabbi answered: "Generally, when there is a siren, you have to go somewhere safe, but I think that here, the safest place is the study hall."

During the lesson, Rabbi Zilberstein spoke about what he sees as laxity in yeshivas toward the end of the winter session and the warning that G-d sends with the sirens. "We live hear unnaturally... everything is certainly a miracle," he stated.

Rabbi Zilberstein also spoke about what he referred to as overconfidence in foreign leaders: "Thank G-d we have friends, and we trust our friends like Trump and likewise to help us. Trump will receive his reward, but you, don't stop trusting G-d."