Barbara Kay is a columnist and writer focusing on political subjects who writes a regular opinion column for the National Post and the Epoch Times. She has authored or co-authored four books.

Israel’s kin­etic war against Hamas has been suc­cess­ful. Although still defi­ant, Hamas is a shadow of its pre-octo­ber 7 self. The pos­sib­il­ity of an Octo­ber 7 reprisal is forever nil. But Hamas and their sup­port­ers are win­ning the equally import­ant battle for hearts and minds in demon­iz­ing Israel and Jews.

Their toxic flow of accus­a­tions - set­tler colo­ni­al­ism, apartheid and, above all, gen­o­cide in Gaza - have never been inter­rog­ated in a court of actual law. But they will be. As alpha Israeli journ­al­ist Amit Segal recently repor­ted in his daily news­let­ter, It’s Noon in Israel, “Oct. 7 launched the pro­pa­ganda war, but the trial of the per­pet­rat­ors will put the pro­pa­gand­ists on trial."

A Knes­set (Israel’s par­lia­ment) com­mit­tee is cur­rently at work on a bill that will cre­ate the frame­work “for what is destined to be the largest and most com­plex judi­cial event in Israel’s his­tory," Segal writes. As Knes­set mem­ber Yulia Malin­ovsky, the bill’s ini­ti­ator put it: “There is noth­ing bet­ter than a pro­ceed­ing to tell the story."

This was the rationale for the post-second World War Nurem­berg Tri­als, con­sidered “the true begin­ning of inter­na­tional crim­inal law," which pro­sec­uted 24 sur­viv­ing archi­tects of the Holo­caust, and made Nazism the world’s gold stand­ard for moral deprav­ity. The Octo­ber 7 trial will pro­sec­ute 350 pogrom cap­tured agents (Nukhba terrorists, ed). The pro­cess may take years, but it will be time and effort well spent.

Since courtrooms are now the last pub­lic space in the West where evid­ence is priv­ileged over ideo­logy and “nar­rat­ives" that are con­sidered sac­red in the woke West, the recent pub­lic­a­tion of a book by a Flor­ida-based fed­eral U.S. judge, Israel on Trial: Examin­ing the his­tory, the evid­ence, and the law, dove­tails nicely with the above news.

Author Roy K. Alt­man’s motiv­a­tion for mak­ing what Com­ment­ary editor John Pod­hor­etz describes as “the defin­it­ive case for the his­tor­ical neces­sity of the state of Israel and its actions in its own defence" arose from a per­cep­tion of the charges swirl­ing around Israel as “quint­es­sen­tially legal, not moral." It made sense to Alt­man to apply the same rig­or­ous stand­ards and meth­od­o­logy he uses in his courtroom to the anti-zion­ists’ spuri­ous claims.

The book’s six chapters explore, in eleg­antly lucid prose, the most fre­quently pro­moted canards against Israel: that Israel’s found­ing was aber­ra­tional; that the Palestini­an Arabs’ fail­ure to achieve state­hood is Israel’s fault; that Zion­ism is a col­on­iz­ing project; that Israel’s “occu­pa­tion" of Gaza made it an “open-air prison"; that Israel is an apartheid state; and that Israel com­mit­ted gen­o­cide in Gaza.

In each case, Alt­man adduces unre­but­table evid­ence: arche­olo­gical records, settled genetic data and inter­na­tional law, which com­bine to evis­cer­ate anti-zion­ist argu­ments. Not­ably, as he writes in his intro­duc­tion, in court, when a party stakes their case on a prov­able lie, the false­hood is treated as evid­ence of the party’s “con­scious­ness of guilt - evid­ence of its culp­ab­il­ity - and not as an inno­cent." (If only media applied the same stand­ard to Hamas’s press releases.)

THE CHARGE OF GENOCIDE IS THE UGLIEST OF BLOOD LIBELS.

By insist­ing on the same courtroom “play­book" that judges give jur­ors, rules that enable ordin­ary people to adju­dic­ate even the most com­plex of issues, Alt­man inval­id­ates bias, “emo­tion pos­ing as argu­ment" and polit­ical advocacy rather than ana­lysis.

In his ana­lysis of mod­ern Israeli Jews’ con­nec­tion to their bib­lical fore­bears, for example, Alt­man points to lav­ish arche­olo­gical evid­ence prov­ing bey­ond doubt the ancient Israel­ite lin­eage of “Jew­ish kings and princes, proph­ets and priests." Israelis today speak the same lan­guage, observe the same reli­gion and hon­our the same sac­red texts they did 3,000 years ago. Even their names con­nect them to antiquity (born David Grün, David Ben Gur­ion’s Hebrew name was an homage to a com­mander of the Jew­ish revolt against Rome in 66 AD).

Con­tinu­ing excav­a­tions fur­ther con­firm Jew­ish indi­geneity in Israel. Indi­gen­ous peoples can­not be col­on­izers, Alt­man argues, because “Under the law, a man can­not be guilty of tres­passing into his own home."

How do Palestinian Arab act­iv­ists counter such solid evid­ence? By reject­ing his­tor­ical evid­ence alto­gether. Joseph Mas­sad, an anti-zion­ist pro­fessor at Columbia Uni­versity, offers this absurd cir­cu­lar argu­ment: “Zion­ism is ... the inven­tion of Ancient Israel and the inven­tion of Jews as des­cend­ants of the Ancient Hebrews ... This is all a game of arche­ology, and we know arche­ology, of course, is part of colo­ni­al­ism."

The charge of gen­o­cide is the ugli­est of blood libels, and has also been the most suc­cess­ful. It comes very eas­ily to the lips of Islam­ists, Tik­tok addicts, teach­ers, may­ors, prime min­is­ters and NGOS (although, as Alt­man wryly observes, to make the gen­o­cide case in their 2024 report, Amnesty Inter­na­tional admit­ted that it had changed the defin­i­tion of gen­o­cide to exclude “intent," a change which effect­ively makes every war in his­tory a gen­o­cide).

All real gen­o­cides have four char­ac­ter­ist­ics in com­mon, Alt­man writes: a top-down policy dir­ect­ing its forces to des­troy a racial, eth­nic or reli­gious group “as such"; an archi­tec­ture for mass killings; an absence of legal restraints; and a gross lack of pro­por­tion in the ratio of mil­it­ants to civil­ians. Pivotal to any charge of gen­o­cide are the words “inten­tion" and “as such." Based on the adduced evid­ence, Alt­man con­cludes, none of these char­ac­ter­ist­ics apply to Israel’s war against Hamas.

As in the 1961 trial of Adolf Eich­mann, the pro­sec­u­tion of the Octo­ber 7 per­pet­rat­ors, whose cur­rent pro­posed charges “range from war crimes and harm­ing state sov­er­eignty to crimes against the Jew­ish people and gen­o­cide," will scru­pu­lously observe judi­cial norms like bur­den of proof, cor­rob­or­a­tion and chain of cus­tody. Ideo­lo­gical quasi-defences - “res­ist­ance," “lib­er­a­tion" and the like - will not be admiss­ible.

As well, unlike the case in dia­spora insti­tu­tions, pro-hamas pro­test­ers won’t be present to suck up media atten­tion, nor will the pro­sec­utor and trial judges be liable to intim­id­a­tion, can­cel­la­tion or deplat­form­ing. The jack­als may keep howl­ing, but the cara­van of justice will move on.