Sometimes small but characteristic details can help you understand the level of civilizational development of those you are dealing with much better than mountains of analytical articles from high-brow experts and commentators.

Therefore, we will now take a short, but very specific excursion into history.

The PA recently accused Israel of intimidating Palestinian Arabs by introducing rats into the Palestinian territories . And not just rats but “developed" giant rats that Israeli hi-tech had engineered to “particularly attack children and the sick."

This isn't the first such incident. Below (special for the progressive, enlightened, and liberal minds of the West) I've compiled a sinister list of four-legged, flying, crawling, and demonic creatures collaborating with the Zionists in their genocide of Palestinian Arabs and Muslims in general.

Rats. Let's start with the same rats . In 2008 the Zionists released ‘genetically modified’ or ‘chemically resistant’ super-rats into the Old City of Jerusalem to drive out Arab residents. They were not afraid of cats or poison and possessed an incredible ability to distinguish Arab homes from those of Jews, of whom there are also many in the Old City.

Wild Boars . In 2012, wild boars in Judea and Samaria, released by the Zionists , mercilessly destroyed Palestinian Arab crops and terrorized villagers. Like rats, they were trained to differentiate between Arabs and Jews, with whom they likely secretly, and sometimes openly, collaborated.

Hyenas . Israel sets hyenas on Palestinian Arabs. The Zionists are released in the Jordan Valley encouraging to attack the Palestinian Arab communities. In 2016, residents of Hebron cornered one of these unfortunate animals and filmed it as it was stoned to death.

Squirrels. These charming creatures, so popular with adults and children in US city parks, were also recruited by the Mossad in Iran. Fourteen squirrels equipped with listening devices were arrested there in 2007. After Iranian interrogation, the squirrels admitted to working for the Zionist regime. (You would too)

Dolphins . In 2015 and 2022, Palestinian Arab fishermen and “resistance fighters" were pursued at sea by dolphin saboteurs and spy dolphins , equipped with cameras & with special devices for firing harpoons at combat swimmers . (“The spy and sabotage equipment" was just scientific sensors.)

Birds . These feathered accomplices of the Zionists are trained to spy throughout the Middle East. Feathered Mossad agents were found literally everywhere: apparently, they were recruited when they were on seasonal flights. In 2011, Saudi Arabian intelligence officers captured a griffon vulture wearing a GPS tracker and a “Tel Aviv University" ring; Lebanese and Sudanese caught eagle saboteurs and vulture spies ; Erdogan's security forces intercepted Israeli falcon and European bee-eater with “rings on their feet", etc.

Sharks . ‘Jaws’ was hired by Mossad (or they themselves sympathize with the genocidal ideology of the Zionists) to destroy tourism in Egypt. There are theories that the sharks were controlled remotely, although it is possible that these fish were Jewish and acted on their own initiative out of hatred for the faithful Muslims.

Lizards and chameleons . The Zionists have trained these reptiles to infiltrate Iran's strategically important nuclear or military facilities , and worse, to change their skin color to remain undetected.

Snakes . In Gaza the Zionists apparently use “strange-looking reptiles and insects", never seen before the war - huge and dangerous snakes and scorpions . However, Muslims have snakes that protect them. They crawl into the homes of ‘settlers’ and frighten the dirty Zionists. Norman Finkelstein is delighted by this phenomenon .

If you think the Zionists use only lflora and fauna for their dirty, genocidal purposes, you're mistaken. For many years now (and the late Ali Khamenei has repeatedly confirmed this), they've been using demons, jinn, “demon soldiers" , “genie devils" and other occult forces to no lesser extent. It was these demons that ensured the Israeli army's victories in the wars in Iran and Lebanon.

This is the (incomplete) chronology of the Zionists' collaboration with animals, who voluntarily or under threat, collaborated with the criminal regime, as well as demonic creatures.

The West voluntarily and enthusiastically opened its doors to the people who make these accusations, and, moreover, made them its masters. Centuries of agonizing struggle for enlightenment-rationalism, humanism, and freedom-have been thrown into the trash heap like obsolete junk. Welcome to a world of dark prejudices and primitive superstitions. Welcome to archaism! From now on, the past is your future.