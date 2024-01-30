The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a serious malfunction in the Cameleon computing system used by several hospitals which caused many patients to receive the wrong medication that was meant for other patients.

"Due to the malfunction, the scope and significance of which is currently being examined, an incorrect list of regular medications was recorded in the medical records of some of the patients. The scope of the malfunction is being investigated and it was reported to the public as soon as it was discovered. The Ministry of Health is checking the matter and will update the public as needed," the Ministery stated.

It is estimated that anywhere between tens and hundreds of patients were given mistaken prescriptions for medications. The malfunction was found in a system used by government hospitals and hospitals belonging to the Clalit health group.

Sources in the Ministry of Health claimed that the malfunction was initially reported ten days ago. There have yet to be reports of patients who were wrongfully medicated due to a mistaken prescription.

The hospitals that were affected by the malfunction: Barzilai, Bnei Zion Hillel Yaffe, Wolfson, Ziv, Galilee Medical Center, Poriya, Hadassah, Sheba, Assaf Harofeh, Ichilov, Kaplan, Beilinson, Hasharon, Soroka, Scheider, Meir, Haemek, Karmel, and Yoseftal.