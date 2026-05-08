The Torah records [Vayikra 26’ 42’] that despite all of the struggles and travails that will befall the Jewish people, Hashem will still recall the merits of our ancestors, and “...I will [then] remember My covenant with Yaakov and also My covenant with Yitzchok and also My covenant with Avrohom I will remember, and I will remember the land…"

The commentaries note that the Torah writes the word “remember" in reference to Avraham and Yaakov, while in regards to Yitzchak, although he is included in the overall message of the Torah, the word ‘’Remember" is not used in direct conjunction with his name. A well known approach is that the merits of Yitzchak’s willingness to sacrifice himself at the akeidah [see Parshat Vayeira] are so vast and remarkable, that that act is always present in the eyes of Hashem, and therefore the akeidah does not need to be remembered, so to speak. {In a similar vein, the Gemara records that one should only write a scroll of the Holy Books of Tanach from a copy of that text-it was prohibited to write a Sefer from memory; R’ Meir, however, was so attached to the words of the Torah, that he did not need to have another scroll present to copy from-his writing from memory, in fact, was so vivid and clear, that it wasn’t considered writing from memory at all!}

Rokeach [ad. Loc.] notes, however, that Yaakov and Avraham shared another distinction-they both observed the Torah both inside the land of Israel, and outside, while Yitzchak never left Eretz Yisrael. Thus, the observance of Yaakov and Avrohom, outside the land of Israel, can be considered as “remembered" in the eyes of Hashem. The keeping of the Torah inside the land of Israel, however, is considered as completely present in the perspective of Hashem, above and beyond the conceptual idea of a fleeting memory, for the land of Israel is “a land that Hashem your G-d’s eyes constantly rest upon, from the beginning of each year until the end" [see Sefer Devarim, Parshat Ekev]. Thus, Yitzchak, who kept the Torah entirely in Israel, does not need to be "remembered" by Hashem-for his actions and dedication in the Holy Land created an eternal legacy and imprint.

May we all merit to perform and follow the Torah in our Holy Homeland.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.

Have a Great Shabbat!