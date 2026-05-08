In a historic visit in the midst of a sharp rise in antisemitism, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, ministers, state governors, and other senior government officials visited the Chabad campus in Berlin.

The unusual visit took place at the Jewish campus of Chabad in Berlin, where the delegation toured the synagogue and community center and was welcomed by the city’s rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal.

The historic visit comes amid a significant increase in antisemitic incidents across Germany. In recent months, dozens of cases involving vandalism, graffiti, threats, and insults targeting Jews and Jewish institutions have been reported, while the Jewish community has expressed growing concern for its safety.

The visit was accompanied by heavy security and dozens of representatives from German media outlets. It began with a tour of the community’s educational institutions serving all age groups and continued with a special visit to the large synagogue, where the chancellor delivered a strong speech of support for the community and condemned all acts of antisemitism.

During the visit, the chancellor said: “There is a future for Jewish life in Germany, and this is proof that we are here to support and deliver a strong message. We stand firmly alongside the Jewish communities in Germany. They are part of our country and part of our democracy, and we will protect them."

Rabbi Teichtal said, “We see this visit as a clear message of support from the government. Throughout the entire process, the chancellor has repeatedly condemned antisemitism and supported the flourishing Jewish life here. This morning’s visit demonstrates that more than anything else."

The visit was described as one of the most senior-level visits by German leaders to a Jewish institution in recent years. Community officials called it “a significant moment" reflecting Germany’s commitment to protecting Jewish life and the freedom of Jewish life in the country.

The chancellor and the government delegation also met students studying at Chabad educational institutions in the city and witnessed firsthand the flourishing of Jewish life despite the current wave of antisemitism.