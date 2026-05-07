U.S. officials told the The Wall Street Journal that Washington has presented Iran with a series of strict conditions as part of ongoing negotiations over a potential nuclear agreement.

According to the report, the United States is demanding a complete ban on Iranian uranium enrichment for a period of 20 years, alongside the transfer of all existing enriched uranium stockpiles out of Iranian control. American officials also reportedly require Tehran to formally declare that it does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

The proposed framework further calls for the dismantling of nuclear facilities in Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility and Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, as well as a prohibition on underground nuclear activity.

In addition, Washington is seeking immediate on-demand inspections of Iranian nuclear sites and automatic penalties for any violations of the agreement.

“These are our red lines," U.S. officials said, according to the report.