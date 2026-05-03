Marking American Jewish Heritage Month on Sesame Street led over the past weekend to a sharp antisemitic attack on social media.

The incident began when the program's official Twitter page posted a short video featuring Jewish actress Kat Graham and the puppet Abby Cadabby, inviting viewers to celebrate the community's contributions.

Although the segment originally aired in May 2023, its reposting now sparked a wave of negative responses that surprised in their intensity.

Among the prominent responders was businessman Dan Bilzerian, known for spreading conspiracy theories, who wrote, "No one wants any more of this Jewish supremacy nonsense."

Bilzerian's response drew thousands of likes and follow-up comments that included comparisons of the program to the "Hitler Youth" and claims that it was "malicious brainwashing" aimed at children.

Some users even attacked Israel and its policies in the Middle East as a pretext for attacking the Jewish content of the program.

Conversely, many users rushed to defend the program and expressed shock that an educational brand aimed at children had become a target of hatred.

Positive responses included messages of support, Star of David emojis and images of the Elmo puppet wearing a kippah. Some commenters recalled the painful events of last year (2025), when Elmo'sTwitter account was hacked and antisemitic and racist messages were posted.