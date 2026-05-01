A man aged approximately 50 was moderately injured Friday after colliding with power lines while paragliding near the community of Sapir in southern Israel.

As a result of the impact, he was injured and electrocuted while suspended on the cables at significant height.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene provided the man with initial medical treatment in coordination with fire and rescue teams.

After being rescued from the cables, he was evacuated by MDA-Hatzalah Air helicopter to Soroka Medical Center suffering from injuries and signs of electrocution.

MDA medic Gilad Dotan described the complex rescue, saying, "We saw a man in his 50s stuck on the power lines, conscious, after he hit them with a paraglider. He was injured and electrocuted." He added that he ascended with fire crews on a lift in order to treat the victim while he was still trapped.

MDA said the man’s condition was classified as moderate during the air evacuation. Fire and rescue teams operated at the scene to cut the electricity and ensure the safety of the rescue operation.