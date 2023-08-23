Avrohom Moshe Rabinowitz, a young haredi man from Manchester, was killed on Wednesday in a paragliding accident in the Swiss Alps.

Rabinowitz, 30, was married and a father to a son who was born just a few months ago. He was the grandson of the Lugano Biala Rebbe, Rabbi Bezalel Simcha Rabinowicz, who is the senior rabbi of the European Board of Torah Scholars. His sister is scheduled to be married this week.

For several hours, local authorities searched for him after they received a report of an accident. His body was later located.