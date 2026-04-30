In the middle of a war, a country's most important statements are rarely the ones it makes out loud. This week, as Gulf leaders gathered in Jeddah for their first summit since the Iran war began, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delivered a message more consequential than anything said at the table. It sent its foreign minister instead of its president. It sat through a meeting that produced no concrete joint measures.

And on the same day the summit opened, the UAE announced it was withdrawing from OPEC and OPEC+ to pursue its national interests. Every outlet covered this as an energy story. It is not. It is a declaration of strategic independence, and both the US and Israel should read it as an invitation.

The UAE's departure from OPEC did not happen in a vacuum. It arrived alongside a cascade of signals that, taken together, describe a country breaking from the Gulf's traditional posture of collective ambiguity. Senior Emirati officials publicly described the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s wartime military and political stance as the weakest in the bloc's history. The UAE downgraded its representation at the Jeddah summit at precisely the moment Saudi Arabia was engineering a photo opportunity designed to project unity. And Emirati leadership has been explicit, in ways no other Gulf government has matched, about wanting the United States and Israel to finish what they started against the Islamic Republic.

These are not isolated gestures. They are a coherent strategy, and the OPEC exit is its most visible expression.

To understand what the UAE is doing, it helps to understand what OPEC actually is in 2026. The cartel was always a political instrument dressed in the language of market coordination. For the Gulf states (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), membership was never purely about oil revenue. It was about collective identity, shared signaling, and the preservation of a regional consensus that kept any single state from drifting too far toward any external patron. Staying inside OPEC meant accepting the lowest common denominator of Gulf foreign policy. Leaving it means the UAE has decided that lowest common denominator no longer serves its interests.

The split inside the GCC is now structural. Saudi Arabia, burned by the war's disruption to its Vision 2030 ambitions and deeply wary of the domestic consequences of open alignment with Israel, is gravitating toward a diplomatic resolution with Iran that preserves its regional centrality. Qatar has its own calculations, shaped by its gas wealth and its historically independent foreign policy instincts. Oman did not even send a confirmed representative to Jeddah. The GCC is not a bloc. It is six countries with six separate strategies wearing the same institutional clothing.

The UAE is the only Arab state that has openly stated its intention to deepen security cooperation with Israel after the war. That is not a diplomatic formality. It is a structural commitment to the same strategic outcome Israel is fighting for, namely a Middle East in which Iranian power is permanently degraded and the axis of capable, modernizing states that rejected the resistance narrative can build something durable together. By quitting OPEC, the UAE removes one of the last institutional constraints on how openly it can coordinate with both the United States and Israel.

Cartel membership came with Arab political expectations. Independence from it comes with Arab political freedom.

Israel should be pressing this opening aggressively. The Abraham Accords created a framework. The war has created conditions under which that framework can be transformed from a diplomatic achievement into a genuine security architecture. The UAE has combat-tested air defenses, sovereign wealth on a scale that can anchor postwar reconstruction, and a political leadership that has already concluded, privately and now increasingly publicly, that its long-term security interests are inseparable from Israel's. (Israel responded to the UAE's request at the start of the war and sent it an Iron Dome and IDF soldiers to man it. Iran launched 550 missiles at the UAE, nd 2200 drones - more than it fired at Israel, ed.)

A formal trilateral security framework between the United States, Israel, and the UAE would do more to reshape the post-war Middle East than any number of ceasefire agreements with states that will hedge the moment the pressure lifts.

Washington's failure so far has been to treat the Gulf states as a single diplomatic audience requiring a single diplomatic message. The United States has been negotiating with the GCC as though it were a coherent entity. That framing was always misleading. The UAE has separated itself from the pack, and treating it as just another Gulf state requiring managed expectations is a strategic waste of a historic opportunity.

The post-war order in the Middle East is being written right now. The UAE made its move. The United States and Israel should make theirs.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx