“And the Lord spoke to Moses, saying: Speak to Aaron, saying: Any man of your descendants throughout their generations who has a defect shall not come near to offer… and he shall not profane My sanctuaries, for I am the Lord who sanctifies them" (Leviticus 21).

It is appropriate to examine the root of this prohibition at the beginning of the portion: the disqualification of a priest (Kohen) with a physical blemish from serving in the Temple. This reflection is especially relevant in the wake of recent public ceremonies marking the anniversary of the State of Israel, during which national attention centered on figures of heroism and sacrifice.

Public discourse has highlighted wounded soldiers as symbols of national resilience, including individuals who were gravely injured in combat and whose physical injuries became part of their public identity as defenders of the people and the land. Even after long periods of recovery, many continue to live with profound disability while maintaining a sense of mission and purpose.

In this context, one handwritten note attributed to a soldier before entering combat in Gaza expressed a sense of dedication and commitment to his people, family, teachers, and community, as well as to past generations and future continuity. The note reflected readiness to enter battle with both personal vulnerability and determination.

This raises a broader moral and theological question: if individuals who sustained severe injuries in defense of their people are regarded as exemplary, why does Jewish law disqualify a Kohen with a physical blemish from Temple service when the Temple is rebuilt?

Additional sources are often brought in support of a more inclusive perspective toward those injured in war. In the book Coming to the Army (p. 75), a story is told of a visit by disabled IDF veterans to the Lubavitcher Rebbe. During the meeting, the Rebbe rejected the term “disabled," arguing that it implies inferiority. Instead, he suggested viewing such individuals as especially gifted in their ability to overcome extraordinary challenges, and proposed describing them as “outstanding" rather than diminished. He emphasized that greatness is often revealed through overcoming adversity, not physical perfection.

Another well-known narrative associated with Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai underscores the importance of humility, dignity, and the recognition of human worth regardless of physical condition, reinforcing the idea that suffering or imperfection does not diminish spiritual stature.

From here, the discussion returns to the Torah’s reasoning regarding blemished priests. One approach connects it to the laws of offerings: “Anything that has a defect you shall not offer… for it will not be accepted favorably." The idea is that a sacrifice must be complete and whole in order to inspire reverence and represent ideal service before God. A flawed offering undermines the symbolic integrity of the Temple service.

Similarly, regarding a Kohen with a blemish, the Torah states that one with a defect may not approach to serve. Classical commentaries explain this not as a moral judgment but as a structural requirement of the Temple system. Some explain that just as a ruler would not be presented with a defective offering, so too the Temple service is meant to reflect perfection in form and function.

The Sforno explains that the requirement relates to preserving the dignity and focus of the service, ensuring that the Temple experience elevates those who come to it without distraction. The Sefer HaChinuch adds a spiritual dimension, suggesting that outward wholeness reflects inner harmony and helps direct attention toward repentance and divine service, rather than external conditions. He further emphasizes that this is not a punishment but a framework designed to preserve the sanctity and clarity of the Temple experience.

Mystical sources such as the Zohar describe a future era of redemption in which physical and spiritual imperfections will be healed, and the world will reach a state of completeness. In this vision, blemish is not viewed as rejection, but as part of a temporary condition awaiting ultimate restoration.

The author of this reflection is Adv. Shalom Wasserteil, chairman of the real estate company Tzigha International and a student of a Hesder yeshiva, who engages in ongoing discussion regarding the relationship between Jewish law, national service, and moral responsibility.