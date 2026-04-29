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Why Judaism Rejects Cremation

In an age that prides itself on convenience, few topics reveal the moral distance between modern habits and Jewish values as sharply as the question of cremation. What many present as a practical, economical, or even dignified option, Jewish tradition regards as a profound violation of human dignity and of Torah law.

The Jewish position is neither hesitant nor symbolic. It is direct: the dead are to be buried, not burned. From the Torah’s commandment to bury the deceased to the Talmudic rejection of any will that attempts to condition inheritance on cremation, and to the fierce language of many Rabbis, the sources speak with one voice. Cremation is not a neutral alternative. It is a cruel and painful desecration of both the body and the soul.

The Torah itself lays the foundation. “You shall surely bury him" is not a suggestion; it is a mitzvah. Jewish burial is the natural expression of the divine command that a human body, even after death, must be treated with honor. Burial reflects the sacred bond between body and soul, whereas cremation denies that bond. The body is not a disposable shell but a vessel that served the soul and therefore deserves respect after death. Jewish law is not to destroy what once housed holiness but to return it gently to the earth.

The pressure to normalize cremation is real, and the numbers show how far the broader culture has moved. Nationally, the United States cremation rate is projected at 63.4 percent in 2025, while burial is projected at 31.6 percent, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. Within the Jewish community, the cremation rate is about 40 percent nationally, with higher rates in some regions, including 50 percent in Dallas and Houston, 70 percent in California, and about 30 percent in New York. South Florida appears to be above the national Jewish average, and one local Jewish cemetery source says it is over 50 percent.

Those numbers should alarm every Jew who cares about tradition, continuity, and the honor owed to the dead. The problem is not merely that cremation is becoming common; it is that its spread has blurred the line between what is fashionable and what is permitted.

Jewish law is unequivocal: the dead must be buried in the earth, and cremation is not permitted.

The Talmudic source is especially powerful. In the Jerusalem Talmud, a case is discussed in which a person says: “Burn my body and give my field to Person X." The ruling is that the bequest is not binding because one may not make a forbidden act the condition of a transfer. The significance is enormous. Jewish law tells us that a person does not own his body in a way that allows him to command its destruction. Even if the request is written into a will and made with full seriousness, it cannot override the Torah’s prohibition. The dead do not get to legislate sin from the grave.

This principle cuts through a common modern argument: “But it was his wish." In Jewish law, a wish is not a license to violate divine commandments. Respect for the deceased does not mean obeying every instruction they left behind. It means honoring them as the Torah commands. Burial is obligatory; cremation is forbidden. Family members should not treat a cremation request as morally binding. The issue is not personal autonomy; it is obedience to the Creator.

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, wrote a handwritten response to a letter about cremation, further sharpening the issue. He wrote that the body retains a kind of life after the soul departs and that some aspect of the soul remains attached to the body until (and even to a small degree after) decomposition is complete. Therefore, one who orders cremation is, in effect, agreeing to burn not only the body but also part of one’s own soul. The Rebbe called it “an act of unparalleled cruelty," even if the person consents. He then demolished the “everyone does it" argument by comparing it to the cruelty of those who burned Jews and others in the Nazi era. In the Rebbe’s framing, cremation is not merely a technical violation. It is an act of spiritual violence.

That language is harsh because the issue is harsh. The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, was not trying to be polite to a false moral trend. He was exposing its true nature. A body is not garbage, and fire is not purification when it is used to erase the remains of a human being. Jewish tradition holds that the corpse retains sanctity because it was once joined to the soul. Burning it is not a neutral disposal method; it is a violent rupture of the sacred relationship among body, soul, and the future resurrection.

The prophet Amos offers another striking example. He condemns Moab for burning the bones of the king of Edom “into lime." The point is not merely that they burned a corpse. Rather, the burning of human remains is presented as a grave offense that calls for divine judgment. The classic commentaries emphasize that even in death, a human body must be treated with dignity. The burning of bones is not portrayed as efficiency or finality, but as cruelty deserving rebuke. Scripture does not soften the matter, and neither should we.

The story of King Saul deepens the picture. After Saul and his sons died and their bodies were dishonored, the nation suffered a famine during David’s reign. The sages explain that the famine was tied not only to Saul’s bloodguilt regarding the Gibeonites but also to the failure to honor Saul properly in death. David responded by retrieving the bones of Saul and Jonathan and burying them with full dignity in the family tomb. Only then was the land appeased. The lesson is unmistakable: how a Jewish community treats its dead has real spiritual consequences. A dishonored burial is not a minor matter. It can weigh on the entire nation.

This is why traditional burial is not merely a custom but a public act of faith. Our Sages describe burial as planting. A seed is placed in the earth, with the expectation that life will rise again. Burial, therefore, expresses belief in one of the 13 principles of Jewish faith, namely resurrection, continuity, and the fact that the human being is not extinguished by death. Cremation, by contrast, is total destruction. It says, in effect, that the body has no future and that the soul is no longer connected to the physical world in any meaningful way. That is not a Jewish message.

The halakhic and spiritual reasoning is reinforced by practical realities. Jewish burial is simple, natural, and dignified: no embalming, no vanity, no crematory machinery, no violent combustion. This simplicity is not a lack of respect; it is the highest form of respect. The body is washed, shrouded, and buried in the ground, returning to the earth in the most natural way. The very restraint of the process teaches humility before God.

Scientific facts only sharpen the point. Cremation is neither clean nor environmentally harmless. It requires intense heat and significant fuel and releases emissions and toxins. Burial, especially in its traditional Jewish form, is far closer to a natural process of decomposition. The modern “green burial" movement has rediscovered what the Torah never forgot: returning the body to the earth without chemical embalming or industrial incineration is both dignified and environmentally sound. The old Jewish way turns out to be more natural than the supposedly modern alternative.

The claim that cremation is cheaper also entirely misses the moral issue. People routinely spend money on what they believe is essential: clothing, education, food, and countless other necessities. Why should the final act of honoring a loved one be treated as less important? Burial costs reflect priorities, and a family that truly believes in the sanctity of the body and the soul will make the necessary arrangements. Cost may be a hardship, but it is not a justification for abandoning Torah, the responsibility we have to ourselves and to the example and the upholding of the traditions for our families and community.

One of the strongest points to consider is that cremated remains are not treated as properly buried Jewish remains. Except in exceptional cases, they are forbidden from being buried in a Jewish cemetery. That policy is not cruel; it is a statement of values. Jewish tradition does not want to normalize the destruction of the body and then pretend the outcome is the same as burial. It is not the same. Burial is an act of honor. Cremation is an act of destruction. The distinction matters, and Jewish law preserves it.

Our Sages linked voluntary cremation to the trauma of the Holocaust, in which murderers burned Jewish bodies in an attempt to erase Jews entirely. That comparison should not be trivialized. It is meant to shock us out of complacency. A Jew choosing cremation is not the same as a Jew murdered in the camps. The method itself belongs to a historical logic of destruction, not to one of dignity. Voluntarily adopting that method is to walk into a moral and spiritual contradiction.

This is the heart of the matter. Judaism does not approach death as a matter of convenience, aesthetics, or consumer preference. It approaches death through covenant, commandment, and reverence.

The body given to us to clothe our souls and allow us the opportunity to serve God while we were alive is not a burden to be erased. It is a holy matter, a tool that partners in serving God Almighty. The soul is not finished when the body dies. And burial is not an optional sentimentality. It is the Torah’s way of acknowledging that a human being belongs to God before, during, and after life.

The conclusion is inescapable. The sources from the Torah, the Talmud, Amos, the story of Saul, and the major Jewish tradition all point in the same direction. Cremation is forbidden, destructive, and spiritually dangerous. Burial is sacred, natural, and faithful to Jewish destiny. At a time when too many are tempted to trade principle for convenience, Judaism offers moral clarity: do not burn the dead. Bury them in dignity.

For more information, I can be reached at rsezagui@gmail.com