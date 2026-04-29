Public controversy erupted after remarks made by Juvenile Court Judge Noam Shilo during a hearing involving two 15-year-old Palestinian Arab minors accused of entering Israel illegally.

According to a report by i24NEWS, Judge Shilo decided to conclude the case without a conviction or punishment, citing the defendants’ young age and personal circumstances.

The two minors were arrested by police a day after allegedly crossing the border fence into Israel. During the hearing, the judge reportedly considered their age, slight physical appearance and even the fact that they giggled in court before deciding to close the case without imposing a sentence.

When police and prosecutors requested a stay of execution in order to file an appeal, Judge Shilo made a remark that later triggered widespread criticism, saying the minors “remind me of Jews who stole potatoes during the Holocaust."

The prosecution argued that the ruling could create a dangerous precedent by weakening deterrence against illegal entry into Israel. Following the appeal, the district court accepted the state’s position, overturned the Juvenile Court ruling, convicted the two minors and sentenced them to prison terms.

In response to the controversy, the Judicial Authority spokesperson said the judge’s comments were made during an exchange with the parties at the end of the hearing and reflected “a human association" prompted by the minors’ young and frail appearance, which he believed indicated distress.

The statement added that the hearing was conducted behind closed doors in accordance with juvenile court laws and that the minors had been charged with illegal entry while allegedly attempting to sell products to support their families. Because the case involves minors, the Judicial Authority said no further details could be disclosed.