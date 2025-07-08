US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was impersonated by an unknown party that used artificial intelligence to fake the Secretary's voice in phone calls and text messages to officials, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Rubio's voice was faked in contacts with the governor of a US state, a Congressman or woman, and three foreign ministers of other countries.

The alleged impersonation took place in June when the perpetrators created an account with the name "[email protected]" on the Signal application, which was used to contact the officials.

The State Department has vowed to investigate the incident and work to ensure that this incident is not repeated. The FBI has not commented on the incident.