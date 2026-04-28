Britain’s ambassador to Washington has reportedly suggested that the United States’ primary “special relationship" may now be with Israel rather than the United Kingdom, according to remarks that have drawn attention during King Charles’s visit to the US.

The Financial Times reported that Ambassador Christian Turner made the comments in a private conversation with British sixth-form students visiting Washington earlier this year. Turner, who assumed his post in February, was quoted as saying that Israel may be the only country currently holding such a status with the US.

“I think there is probably one country that has a special relationship with the United States - and that is probably Israel," he reportedly said.

The remarks were made shortly before joint US-Israel strikes against Iran in late February, amid growing military coordination between the two allies.

The term “special relationship" has traditionally described the longstanding political, military, and intelligence ties between the UK and the US, dating back to World War II. However, Turner reportedly expressed discomfort with the phrase, describing it as outdated and overly rooted in the past.

Despite this, he emphasized that ties between London and Washington remain strong, particularly in defense and security, noting the countries are closely “intertwined" in key strategic areas.

A Foreign Office spokesperson distanced the government from the remarks, stating they were informal and did not reflect official policy.

The comments surfaced during a week of high-level diplomacy, as King Charles met US President Donald Trump in Washington.